Most of the drones launched by Russia overnight were jet-powered: air defenses neutralized just over half

During the night of October 16, Russia launched 149 drones at Ukraine, most of them—108—jet-powered. A total of 114 of them were shot down or suppressed, including 77 jet-powered drones (51.7%). UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 16 (since 18:00 on October 15), the enemy attacked with 149 Shahed-type attack UAVs (108 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea—Hvardiiske.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

How the air defense performed

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 114 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (77 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Hits by 27 enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 24 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed targets (debris) at 14 locations.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Lutsk without power, emergency blackouts in Kyiv - what is known about the aftermath of the Russian attack as of morning