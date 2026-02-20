$43.270.03
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Russian attacks and bad weather left some residents in 7 regions without electricity; the situation in Odesa remained difficult in the morning.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

As a result of hostilities and bad weather, consumers in 9 regions of Ukraine have been cut off from power, with the situation in Odesa region remaining difficult. Hourly and emergency blackouts are in effect in most regions, and electricity consumption is increasing.

Russian attacks and bad weather left some residents in 7 regions without electricity; the situation in Odesa remained difficult in the morning.

Enemy attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, bad weather - in four, in some regions - emergency shutdowns, electricity consumption shows an upward trend, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, as of this morning, there are blackouts in Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

In Odesa, the energy situation as of this morning "remains difficult," said Odesa RMA head Serhiy Lysak. "While DTEK specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks, the Points of Invincibility continue to operate around the clock. Over the past day alone, more than 13,000 citizens visited them, including 5,000 who used mobile heating points," Lysak reported on social media.

As noted by the Ministry of Energy, "due to difficult weather conditions, 40 settlements in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions are without electricity."

"Today, in most regions, hourly shutdowns are forced, in some regions, emergency shutdowns are applied," the Ministry of Energy said.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Today, February 20, as of 9:30 a.m., its level was 2.9% higher than at this time the previous day – on Thursday. The reason is a smaller volume of applied restriction measures in some regions.

"The need for economical energy consumption remains today. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances today. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours – after 11:00 p.m.," Ukrenergo noted.

