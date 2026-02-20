Russian attacks and bad weather left some residents in 7 regions without electricity; the situation in Odesa remained difficult in the morning.

Enemy attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, bad weather - in four, in some regions - emergency shutdowns, electricity consumption shows an upward trend, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, as of this morning, there are blackouts in Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

In Odesa, the energy situation as of this morning "remains difficult," said Odesa RMA head Serhiy Lysak. "While DTEK specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks, the Points of Invincibility continue to operate around the clock. Over the past day alone, more than 13,000 citizens visited them, including 5,000 who used mobile heating points," Lysak reported on social media.

As noted by the Ministry of Energy, "due to difficult weather conditions, 40 settlements in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions are without electricity."

"Today, in most regions, hourly shutdowns are forced, in some regions, emergency shutdowns are applied," the Ministry of Energy said.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Today, February 20, as of 9:30 a.m., its level was 2.9% higher than at this time the previous day – on Thursday. The reason is a smaller volume of applied restriction measures in some regions.

"The need for economical energy consumption remains today. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances today. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours – after 11:00 p.m.," Ukrenergo noted.

