Individual houses in Odesa's residential areas are already being powered by generators - OP

Additional autonomous power generation equipment has been sent to Odesa from other regions to help power the infrastructure. Individual buildings in the city's residential areas are already being powered by generators. This was reported by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta, according to UNN.

Restoration work continues in Odesa. Representatives of the energy company, utility and emergency services are working 24/7 to bring light to Odesa residents' homes. All necessary forces have been mobilized to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks. - Mykyta reported.

According to him, additional autonomous power generation equipment has been sent to Odesa from other regions to help power the infrastructure. Repair crews are ready to leave from the regions upon request. I thank the heads of the regions and communities for their prompt response and support.

In Odesa, critical infrastructure switched to backup power after Russia's night attack - Kiper

I instructed to send additional diesel passenger city buses to Odesa for temporary use and transportation of people until trolleybus service is restored. The first 10 buses are already on their way from Kyiv region. I thank the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk for the quick decision. Individual buildings in the city's residential areas are already being powered by generators. This makes it possible to supply heat and water to apartments. At the same time, the main efforts are aimed at restoring the damaged infrastructure. Soon, heat will return to all homes. - Mykyta added.

More than 340 invincibility points and 20 heating points have been deployed in the city. People are provided with all necessary assistance. Work continues until electricity supply is restored, summarized the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

Part of Odesa and the region without electricity, heat, and water after a devastating Russian strike; energy workers are looking for solutions - OMA