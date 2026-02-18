Individual houses in Odesa's residential areas are already being powered by generators - OP

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:17 PM • 4774 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
03:06 PM • 12279 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 11464 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 19129 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 17740 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 15640 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 20201 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 23411 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17119 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17978 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.4m/s
76%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor GeneralFebruary 18, 07:39 AM • 17442 views
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in UkraineFebruary 18, 09:27 AM • 12735 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian mediaFebruary 18, 09:58 AM • 21718 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 11254 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 13613 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 700 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo03:06 PM • 12268 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 13636 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 19122 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 55579 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Andriy Sybiha
Péter Szijjártó
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Geneva
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 7960 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 11271 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 20872 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 33406 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 28521 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Diplomat

Individual houses in Odesa's residential areas are already being powered by generators - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Additional autonomous power generation equipment and diesel buses have been sent to Odesa. Individual houses are already being powered by generators, and repair crews are working around the clock.

Individual houses in Odesa's residential areas are already being powered by generators - OP

Additional autonomous power generation equipment has been sent to Odesa from other regions to help power the infrastructure. Individual buildings in the city's residential areas are already being powered by generators. This was reported by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta, according to UNN.

Restoration work continues in Odesa. Representatives of the energy company, utility and emergency services are working 24/7 to bring light to Odesa residents' homes. All necessary forces have been mobilized to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks.

- Mykyta reported.

According to him, additional autonomous power generation equipment has been sent to Odesa from other regions to help power the infrastructure. Repair crews are ready to leave from the regions upon request. I thank the heads of the regions and communities for their prompt response and support.

In Odesa, critical infrastructure switched to backup power after Russia's night attack - Kiper17.02.26, 22:24 • 5660 views

I instructed to send additional diesel passenger city buses to Odesa for temporary use and transportation of people until trolleybus service is restored. The first 10 buses are already on their way from Kyiv region. I thank the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk for the quick decision. Individual buildings in the city's residential areas are already being powered by generators. This makes it possible to supply heat and water to apartments. At the same time, the main efforts are aimed at restoring the damaged infrastructure. Soon, heat will return to all homes.

- Mykyta added.

More than 340 invincibility points and 20 heating points have been deployed in the city. People are provided with all necessary assistance. Work continues until electricity supply is restored, summarized the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

Part of Odesa and the region without electricity, heat, and water after a devastating Russian strike; energy workers are looking for solutions - OMA18.02.26, 12:40 • 2514 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Office of the President of Ukraine
Odesa