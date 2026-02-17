$43.170.07
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 12748 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 18917 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 21010 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 21511 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 21774 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 26129 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 35323 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 46825 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 55311 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Publications
Exclusives
In Odesa, critical infrastructure switched to backup power after Russia's night attack - Kiper

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

In Odesa, after Russia's night attack, critical infrastructure facilities have been switched to backup power. Additional tents and heating points are being deployed for people.

In Odesa, critical infrastructure switched to backup power after Russia's night attack - Kiper

In Odesa, after the night attack by the Russian Federation, critical infrastructure facilities were switched to backup power. The issues of restoring heat, water, and energy supply remain extremely complex; additional tents and heating points are being deployed for people. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Details

In the evening, Kiper held an extraordinary meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations. The main issues were the critical state of energy after another enemy attack tonight and the readiness of all services for a sharp deterioration in weather conditions due to the approaching unfavorable cyclone.

As of 8:00 PM, the issues of restoring heat, water, and energy supply to our residents after the enemy's cynical night attack on the energy system remain extremely complex in the city. Critical infrastructure facilities have been switched to backup power. Additional tents and heating points are being deployed for people. Energy workers, law enforcement agencies, and special services are working in an intensified round-the-clock mode.

- reported the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

According to him, the elimination of the consequences of bad weather in the flooded territories of Rozdilniansky, Berezivsky, and Podilsky districts is ongoing in parallel. Units of the State Emergency Service, road services, community representatives, and utility companies are working on the ground.

We have set clear tasks for everyone. We are working continuously.

- Kiper summarized.

Due to Russian strikes, power outages in 5 regions, heating issues in Sumy and Odesa, and energy workers killed - Ministry of Energy17.02.26, 11:07 • 3692 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
