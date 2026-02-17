In Odesa, critical infrastructure switched to backup power after Russia's night attack - Kiper

In Odesa, after the night attack by the Russian Federation, critical infrastructure facilities were switched to backup power. The issues of restoring heat, water, and energy supply remain extremely complex; additional tents and heating points are being deployed for people. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Details

In the evening, Kiper held an extraordinary meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations. The main issues were the critical state of energy after another enemy attack tonight and the readiness of all services for a sharp deterioration in weather conditions due to the approaching unfavorable cyclone.

As of 8:00 PM, the issues of restoring heat, water, and energy supply to our residents after the enemy's cynical night attack on the energy system remain extremely complex in the city. Critical infrastructure facilities have been switched to backup power. Additional tents and heating points are being deployed for people. Energy workers, law enforcement agencies, and special services are working in an intensified round-the-clock mode. - reported the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

According to him, the elimination of the consequences of bad weather in the flooded territories of Rozdilniansky, Berezivsky, and Podilsky districts is ongoing in parallel. Units of the State Emergency Service, road services, community representatives, and utility companies are working on the ground.

We have set clear tasks for everyone. We are working continuously. - Kiper summarized.

