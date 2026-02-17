Due to Russian strikes, power outages in 5 regions, heating issues in Sumy and Odesa, and energy workers killed - Ministry of Energy

Russia attacked energy facilities in several regions, there are power outages in 5 regions, heat supply disruptions in Sumy and Odesa, three employees of the Sloviansk TPP died due to a Russian strike on a car carrying workers, in most regions there are scheduled outages, in some - emergency power cuts, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The enemy carried out another combined missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure in several regions. As a result, as of this morning, there are blackouts in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Heat supply disruptions are also recorded in the cities of Sumy and Odesa. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

"In the morning, a Russian UAV attacked a car carrying employees of the Sloviansk TPP. Unfortunately, three of them died. This is another reminder of the high price of light and heat in our homes. Sincere condolences to all who lost relatives and loved ones," the Ministry of Energy stated.

As reported, emergency recovery work has already begun everywhere where safety conditions permit. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore damaged equipment, the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

"In most regions, hourly outages are forcedly in effect, and for enterprises - power limitation schedules. In some regions, emergency outages have been forcedly applied," the report says.

Russia's strike was calculated to inflict maximum damage on the energy sector; Odesa is experiencing heat and water outages - Zelenskyy