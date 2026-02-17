$43.170.07
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia's strike was calculated to inflict maximum damage on the energy sector; Odesa is experiencing heat and water outages - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1336 views

President Zelenskyy reported that the Russian attack was aimed at damaging Ukraine's energy infrastructure. As a result of the strike, 9 people were injured, the railway was damaged, and Odesa is experiencing heat and water outages.

Russia's strike was calculated to inflict maximum damage on the energy sector; Odesa is experiencing heat and water outages - Zelenskyy

Another Russian strike was deliberately calculated to inflict as much damage as possible on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, with 9 injured, damage to the railway, and interruptions in heat and water supply in Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to the Russian attack, UNN reports.

Rescue and repair work continues in many of our regions after the massive Russian attack. It was a combined strike, specially calculated to damage our energy as much as possible.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President indicated that the enemy used almost 400 drones and 29 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles. "A significant number were shot down, but, unfortunately, there were also hits," he noted.

"In Odesa, tens of thousands of people are without heat and water supply after the drone attack. All necessary services are working to help. In total, 12 regions were under attack, and, unfortunately, nine people were reported injured, including children. There is damage to more than ten residential buildings, and the railway," Zelenskyy said.

Partners must react to all these attacks against life. Russia must be held accountable for aggression. Our diplomacy will be more effective if there is justice and strength. The strength of pressure on Russia – the pressure of sanctions, constant and rapid support for the Ukrainian army, our air defense. For peace to be real and just, we must act on the sole source of this aggression. Because it is Moscow that continues the killings, massive attacks, assaults.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, 25 out of 29 missiles and 367 out of 396 drones were neutralized17.02.26, 09:42 • 1584 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
