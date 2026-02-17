Russia's strike was calculated to inflict maximum damage on the energy sector; Odesa is experiencing heat and water outages - Zelenskyy

Another Russian strike was deliberately calculated to inflict as much damage as possible on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, with 9 injured, damage to the railway, and interruptions in heat and water supply in Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to the Russian attack, UNN reports.

Rescue and repair work continues in many of our regions after the massive Russian attack. It was a combined strike, specially calculated to damage our energy as much as possible.

The President indicated that the enemy used almost 400 drones and 29 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles. "A significant number were shot down, but, unfortunately, there were also hits," he noted.

"In Odesa, tens of thousands of people are without heat and water supply after the drone attack. All necessary services are working to help. In total, 12 regions were under attack, and, unfortunately, nine people were reported injured, including children. There is damage to more than ten residential buildings, and the railway," Zelenskyy said.

Partners must react to all these attacks against life. Russia must be held accountable for aggression. Our diplomacy will be more effective if there is justice and strength. The strength of pressure on Russia – the pressure of sanctions, constant and rapid support for the Ukrainian army, our air defense. For peace to be real and just, we must act on the sole source of this aggression. Because it is Moscow that continues the killings, massive attacks, assaults.