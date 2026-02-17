$43.170.07
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, 25 out of 29 missiles and 367 out of 396 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2048 views

Russia launched 29 missiles, including 4 ballistic missiles, and 396 drones at Ukraine. 25 missiles and 367 drones were shot down, while 4 ballistic missiles and 18 drones hit their targets.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, 25 out of 29 missiles and 367 out of 396 drones neutralized

Russia launched 29 missiles, including 4 ballistic missiles, and 396 drones at Ukraine overnight; 25 missiles and 367 drones were shot down or suppressed, with 4 ballistic missiles and 18 drones hitting targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 17 (from 18:00 on February 16), the enemy attacked with 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region - Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, 20 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea, 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Kursk region - Russia, a Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, as well as 396 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 250 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 392 air targets: 20 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles; 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 1 Kh-59/69 guided air missile; 367 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type UAVs and drones of other types. Hits were recorded from 4 ballistic missiles and 18 attack UAVs at 13 locations, as well as falling debris from downed targets at 8 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Julia Shramko

