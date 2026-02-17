$43.170.07
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 24371 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
February 16, 04:45 PM • 34107 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 28094 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
February 16, 01:44 PM • 43734 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
February 16, 12:57 PM • 30991 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
February 16, 11:42 AM • 54467 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27229 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 30117 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35967 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
As a result of enemy strikes on Odesa's energy infrastructure, the destruction is colossal - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2262 views

During the night, the enemy again launched devastating strikes on Odesa's energy infrastructure. The destruction is extremely serious, and repairs will take a long time.

As a result of enemy strikes on Odesa's energy infrastructure, the destruction is colossal - DTEK

In Odesa, Russian troops inflicted devastating strikes on the energy infrastructure, the destruction is extremely serious, DTEK reported on social networks, writes UNN.

During the night, the enemy again launched devastating strikes on Odesa's energy infrastructure. The destruction is extremely serious. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order.

- DTEK reported.

DTEK Odesa Electric Grids clarified that "the destruction is colossal and repair work will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order."

"We are currently working on site: clearing the rubble. We will do everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack as quickly as possible. The primary task is to restore electricity to critical infrastructure facilities," DTEK noted.

Odesa attacked by Russia, energy infrastructure damaged, three injured17.02.26, 08:54 • 1528 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
