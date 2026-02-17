As a result of enemy strikes on Odesa's energy infrastructure, the destruction is colossal - DTEK

In Odesa, Russian troops inflicted devastating strikes on the energy infrastructure, the destruction is extremely serious, DTEK reported on social networks, writes UNN.

During the night, the enemy again launched devastating strikes on Odesa's energy infrastructure. The destruction is extremely serious. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order. - DTEK reported.

DTEK Odesa Electric Grids clarified that "the destruction is colossal and repair work will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order."

"We are currently working on site: clearing the rubble. We will do everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack as quickly as possible. The primary task is to restore electricity to critical infrastructure facilities," DTEK noted.

Odesa attacked by Russia, energy infrastructure damaged, three injured