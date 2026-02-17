Odesa attacked by Russia, energy infrastructure damaged, three injured

In the Odesa region, Russian troops attacked Odesa and the district at night, 3 injured people are known in the regional center, there is damage to energy facilities, hits on warehouses, car service stations, a high-rise building, Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, and Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy attacked Odesa and the district with attack drones. There is damage to civilian and energy infrastructure. - Kiper wrote.

Lysak indicated that the air raid alert in Odesa was announced 6 times this night.

After the night attack, three injured men are known - 62 and 65 years old. One of them is in serious condition. The other is in moderate condition. Both were hospitalized. Another woman received assistance on the spot. - Lysak noted.

In Odesa, according to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, "one of the drones hit an apartment on the upper floors of an apartment building." "Separately, hits were recorded on warehouse premises and a car service station building - 2 cars were destroyed by fire. Another drone fell near a private house, damaging the facade and glazing, another - on the territory of a garage cooperative: 7 garages and 2 cars were damaged," he reported.

All fires, according to him, were promptly extinguished by rescuers. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the attack and another war crime of Russia against the civilian population of Odesa region.

