Russia attacked Dnipro and the region with missiles and drones, causing destruction

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops struck Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and other areas, damaging enterprises, reported the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the region with missiles, drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. Five districts were under attack. In Dnipro, a private enterprise, administrative buildings, homes, and cars were damaged. - wrote Hanzha.

In Kryvyi Rih, according to his data, an enterprise was damaged.

"As a result of the enemy's UAV attack in Kryvyi Rih, an enterprise was damaged. The main thing is no casualties," specified the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram.

According to Hanzha, in the Krynychanska community of the Kamianske district, housing was damaged. In the Pokrovska community of the Synelnykove district, a private house caught fire.

In Nikopol region, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported, Russians attacked Nikopol itself, the Chervonohryhorivska and Pokrovska communities. Infrastructure, shops, a training center, apartment buildings, and about a dozen cars were damaged.

"No one was injured," Hanzha emphasized.

