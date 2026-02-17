Russia attacked Dnipro and the region with missiles and drones, causing destruction

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
04:30 AM • 12288 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 20308 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 30461 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 25251 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 39547 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 29923 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 51834 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27016 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29954 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35853 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
0m/s
92%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Germany stated that it has practically exhausted its stocks of air defense missiles that could be transferred to UkraineFebruary 16, 08:54 PM • 4264 views
Western veterans on F-16 fighters have begun combat patrols in the skies over Kyiv region – IntelligenceFebruary 16, 09:26 PM • 6198 views
Ukrainian detained in Croatia with half a million euros hidden in carFebruary 16, 09:44 PM • 12776 views
Rheinmetall CEO states critical lack of funds for increasing arms supplies to UkraineFebruary 16, 10:58 PM • 7876 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 8798 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 15573 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 26318 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 39562 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 51844 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 84827 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Jeffrey Epstein
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Washington, D.C.
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 9240 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 11793 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 14354 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 23851 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 29814 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Gold

Russia attacked Dnipro and the region with missiles and drones, causing destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked with missiles, drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. In Dnipro, an enterprise, administrative buildings, and cars were damaged, and in Kryvyi Rih, an enterprise was hit.

Russia attacked Dnipro and the region with missiles and drones, causing destruction
t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops struck Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and other areas, damaging enterprises, reported the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the region with missiles, drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. Five districts were under attack. In Dnipro, a private enterprise, administrative buildings, homes, and cars were damaged.

- wrote Hanzha.

In Kryvyi Rih, according to his data, an enterprise was damaged.

"As a result of the enemy's UAV attack in Kryvyi Rih, an enterprise was damaged. The main thing is no casualties," specified the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram.

According to Hanzha, in the Krynychanska community of the Kamianske district, housing was damaged. In the Pokrovska community of the Synelnykove district, a private house caught fire.

In Nikopol region, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported, Russians attacked Nikopol itself, the Chervonohryhorivska and Pokrovska communities. Infrastructure, shops, a training center, apartment buildings, and about a dozen cars were damaged.

"No one was injured," Hanzha emphasized.

Four wounded in Dnipro due to Russian missile and drone attack, infant hospitalized12.02.26, 08:55 • 3097 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Vilkul Oleksandr
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Synelnykove
Dnipro (city)
Kamianka-Dniprovska
Kryvyi Rih