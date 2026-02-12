$43.030.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Four wounded in Dnipro due to Russian missile and drone attack, infant hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

During the night, Russian forces attacked Dnipro with missiles and drones, wounding four people, including an infant. An infrastructure facility, private homes, and cars were damaged.

Four wounded in Dnipro due to Russian missile and drone attack, infant hospitalized

Russian troops massively attacked Dnipro and the district with missiles and drones overnight, 4 people are known to be wounded, including children, infrastructure was damaged, reported the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha on Telegram, writes UNN.

Four people were wounded in the city. A boy, who is not yet a month old, was hospitalized. His condition is assessed by doctors as moderate.

- Hanzha wrote.

According to him, several fires broke out due to the attack.

"An infrastructure facility, private houses and cars were damaged," Hanzha said.

According to the head of the OVA, enemy UAVs also hit Synelnykivshchyna – Rozdorska and Vasylkivska communities. "Infrastructure and a kindergarten were damaged there," Hanzha reported.

In Nikopolshchyna, according to him, the district center, Chervonohryhorivska and Pokrovska communities suffered. The enemy hit with artillery and an FPV drone.

Attack on Dnipro: infant and 4-year-old child injured

Julia Shramko

