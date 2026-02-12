Attack on Dnipro: infant and 4-year-old child injured

$43.090.06
February 11, 07:42 PM • 10522 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 18652 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 15564 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 15782 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 16850 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 24500 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 17789 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
February 11, 09:46 AM • 21212 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
February 11, 09:00 AM • 34817 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24986 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
NATO concerned about China's growing interest in the ArcticFebruary 11, 05:17 PM • 2472 views
Syrskyi held a meeting with Airborne Assault Forces commanders on logistics, equipment restoration, and medical evacuationFebruary 11, 05:35 PM • 2456 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers launched the "Memory is not a violation" flashmob in support of Ukrainian OlympiansPhotoFebruary 11, 06:18 PM • 2570 views
Four dead and three wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region after enemy strikes09:26 PM • 3150 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard in the city12:39 AM • 9174 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 24500 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 22496 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 24821 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 09:00 AM • 34817 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 47124 views
UNN Lite
Actual
Series

Attack on Dnipro: infant and 4-year-old child injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Children were injured due to a Russian attack on Dnipro. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.

Attack on Dnipro: infant and 4-year-old child injured

An infant and a 4-year-old girl were injured in a Russian attack on Dnipro. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the children are being provided with all necessary medical care.

In addition, Hanzha showed the consequences of the attack on Dnipro.

Recall

On the night of Thursday, February 12, the enemy attacked Dnipro. As a result of the attack, private houses and cars in one of the city's districts were damaged.

Russian attack on Dnipro: utility company and vehicles damaged07.02.26, 11:44 • 4317 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine