Attack on Dnipro: infant and 4-year-old child injured

An infant and a 4-year-old girl were injured in a Russian attack on Dnipro. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the children are being provided with all necessary medical care.

In addition, Hanzha showed the consequences of the attack on Dnipro.

Recall

On the night of Thursday, February 12, the enemy attacked Dnipro. As a result of the attack, private houses and cars in one of the city's districts were damaged.

