Russian attack on Dnipro: utility company and vehicles damaged
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack in Dnipro, a utility company, buildings, and vehicles were damaged. In Synelnykove district, a 68-year-old woman was injured, and private homes and infrastructure were damaged.
As a result of the enemy attack in Dnipro, there is damage to the territory of a communal enterprise, destroyed buildings, and vehicles. A woman was injured in the region, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, reports UNN.
Details
The enemy directed drones at the region. In Dnipro, there is damage to the territory of a communal enterprise. Buildings were damaged, as well as trolleybuses and other vehicles.
Hanzha also reported that the aggressor hit the Petropavlivska, Mezhivska, and Rayivska communities in Synelnykivskyi district.
Synelnykove itself was also under attack. A 68-year-old woman was injured and will be treated on an outpatient basis. 3 private houses, a fire department building, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged. The enemy shelled Nikopol region with artillery. Chervonohryhorivska and Marhanetska communities suffered.
Recall
As a result of the night attack in Vinnytsia region, a wall of one of the educational buildings was destroyed, and 5 more buildings, including dormitories, were damaged. The heating system was damaged.