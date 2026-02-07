$43.140.00
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
February 6, 04:55 PM • 22461 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
February 6, 04:00 PM • 36954 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 32023 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 27576 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
February 6, 02:41 PM • 35542 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15146 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
February 6, 11:00 AM • 35758 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18459 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20981 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Russian attack on Dnipro: utility company and vehicles damaged

As a result of the night attack in Dnipro, a utility company, buildings, and vehicles were damaged. In Synelnykove district, a 68-year-old woman was injured, and private homes and infrastructure were damaged.

Russian attack on Dnipro: utility company and vehicles damaged
As a result of the enemy attack in Dnipro, there is damage to the territory of a communal enterprise, destroyed buildings, and vehicles. A woman was injured in the region, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, reports UNN.

The enemy directed drones at the region. In Dnipro, there is damage to the territory of a communal enterprise. Buildings were damaged, as well as trolleybuses and other vehicles.

Hanzha also reported that the aggressor hit the Petropavlivska, Mezhivska, and Rayivska communities in Synelnykivskyi district.

Synelnykove itself was also under attack. A 68-year-old woman was injured and will be treated on an outpatient basis. 3 private houses, a fire department building, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged. The enemy shelled Nikopol region with artillery. Chervonohryhorivska and Marhanetska communities suffered.

As a result of the night attack in Vinnytsia region, a wall of one of the educational buildings was destroyed, and 5 more buildings, including dormitories, were damaged. The heating system was damaged.

