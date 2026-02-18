Part of Odesa and the region without electricity, heat, and water after a devastating Russian strike; energy workers are looking for solutions - OMA

In parts of Odesa and the region, after the devastating enemy shelling of the region's energy system, there is no light, heat, or water; the situation is difficult, many people have been without electricity for several days, but energy workers are looking for technical solutions for the phased return of electricity supply, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

It's the second day after the devastating shelling of Odesa region's energy system. Substations are damaged, and parts of the region and Odesa are without light, heat, and water. The situation is difficult. But we are not stopping for a minute. - Kiper wrote.

According to him, all forces and means are involved "to restore power to residents and critical infrastructure facilities as soon as possible and in full."

"Yesterday, light was fully or partially returned to the homes of 60.5 thousand families in Odesa region. 99 thousand consumers remain temporarily without electricity," the head of the OVA reported.

"We understand that many people remain without light for several days, and it is difficult. I ask you to remain calm and patient. Energy workers are working around the clock, looking for technical solutions to gradually restore electricity supply to all residents," Kiper emphasized.

"At more than 20 locations, the operation of distribution heating units will be provided by generators from the State Emergency Service, which have already arrived and continue to arrive. In Odesa, 21 additional heating points have been deployed to support people, where they can charge gadgets, warm up, and receive assistance during long outages. Addresses of locations are available at the link," the head of the OVA indicated.

"All services are working in an enhanced mode. We are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible and return light, heat, and water to every family," he emphasized.

