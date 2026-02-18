$43.260.09
Power outages in 4 regions due to Russian attacks, with 100,000 without power in Odesa region, emergency shutdowns in place - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

As a result of enemy attacks and bad weather, consumers in four regions of Ukraine have been left without power. In Odesa region, almost 100,000 subscribers are without electricity due to equipment damage and difficult weather conditions.

Power outages in 4 regions due to Russian attacks, with 100,000 without power in Odesa region, emergency shutdowns in place - Ministry of Energy

Due to enemy attacks, there are power outages in 4 regions in the morning, the situation is difficult in Odesa region, where up to 100,000 consumers are without electricity, in some regions there are emergency shutdowns, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, as of this morning, consumers in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power.

- noted the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, "the situation in Odesa region remains difficult - due to equipment damage as a result of shelling and adverse weather conditions, more than 99,000 subscribers are without electricity."

According to Ukrenergo, due to difficult weather conditions (wet snow sticking, strong winds), 42 settlements in Odesa region were completely or partially de-energized in the morning.

Repair crews are working around the clock to restore damaged lines.

Today, hourly shutdowns are forcedly in effect in most regions, and power limitation schedules for enterprises. Emergency shutdowns have been applied in some regions.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Snow in Ukraine
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo