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Russia shelled the railway in the Zhytomyr region - what is the situation with train services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Railway and energy infrastructure facilities in Korosten district were hit. As of the morning of October 12, more than 30 trains are delayed en route.

Russia shelled the railway in the Zhytomyr region - what is the situation with train services

Russia has attacked Ukraine’s railway again. In Zhytomyr region, railway and energy infrastructure facilities in Korosten district came under enemy fire. This was reported by Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, on social media on October 12, UNN writes.

Zhytomyr region has once again come under enemy strikes. Since the evening, the enemy has repeatedly shelled the north of Zhytomyr region. Railway and energy infrastructure facilities in Korosten district were hit. As of now, no information about casualties or injuries has been received

- Bunechko wrote.

The State Emergency Service noted that the enemy had repeatedly shelled the north of Zhytomyr region since the evening, and that "the Russians shelled railway infrastructure facilities in Korosten district."

"The attacks caused fires, which rescuers promptly extinguished. Due to the threat of repeated shelling, SES specialists withdrew to safe locations," the State Emergency Service said, showing the aftermath.

What is happening with train services

As of 10:20 a.m. on October 12, according to Ukrzaliznytsia, 38 long-distance passenger trains are delayed en route. The longest delays—more than 5 hours—are affecting trains 31/32 Zaporizhzhia–Przemyśl and 3/4 Dnipro–Uzhhorod.

Suburban trains have also been affected by the changes.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, in Zhytomyr region, train No. 6461 Korosten–Zhytomyr is running from Berdychiv-Zhyt. station with a delay of 1 hour 2 minutes. "We are continuing to operate along the route and apologize for the inconvenience. In the event of an increased threat, the train will be stopped. Train service will resume only after the air raid threat has ended," Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

Suburban trains are also delayed in other regions. In particular, as of 9:30 a.m. on October 12, this affected Volyn, Rivne region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Zaporizhzhia.

89 of the 121 drones launched by Russia neutralized overnight, including more than 70% of the jet-powered drones12.10.26, 09:19 • 8000 views

Julia Shramko

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