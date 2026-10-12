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89 of the 121 drones launched by Russia neutralized overnight, including more than 70% of the jet-powered drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

On the night of October 12, Russia launched 121 drones at Ukraine, including 76 jet-powered ones. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 89 unmanned aerial vehicles.

89 of the 121 drones launched by Russia neutralized overnight, including more than 70% of the jet-powered drones

Russia attacked Ukraine with 121 drones during the night of October 12, including 76 jet-powered ones. A total of 89 of them were shot down or suppressed, including 55 jet-powered drones (72%). UNN reports this with reference to data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia used to attack and where from

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 12 (starting at 18:00 on October 11), the enemy attacked with a Kh-59 guided aircraft missile from the airspace over the waters of the Black Sea and 121 Shahed-type attack UAVs (76 of them jet-powered), Gerbera, "Banderol"/"Dan-T" drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How many were destroyed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 89 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (55 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types," the statement from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.

Hits by the enemy's means of air attack were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed targets (debris) at 4 locations.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Five people injured in Kharkiv after a Russian drone strike on a high-rise building12.10.26, 09:10 • 1030 views

Julia Shramko

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