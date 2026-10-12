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Five people injured in Kharkiv after a Russian drone strike on a high-rise building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1520 views

A Russian drone destroyed the seventh through ninth floors of a high-rise building in Kharkiv. A fire has broken out at the site, and search and rescue operations are underway.

Five people injured in Kharkiv after a Russian drone strike on a high-rise building

In Kharkiv, five people are already known to have been injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on a high-rise building on the morning of October 12. Rescue operations are ongoing. The city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported this on social media, UNN writes.

As a result of an enemy "Shahed" strike on a high-rise building, the floors from the 7th to the 9th were destroyed in one of the entrances. There is a fire at the scene. As of now, five people are known to have been injured. Search and rescue operations are ongoing

— Terekhov wrote.

We remind you

On October 12, the enemy struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district with a UAV.

Julia Shramko

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