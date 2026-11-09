Russia is trying to divide Ukraine along the Dnipro River — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian army is trying to divide Ukraine along the Dnipro River and make people’s lives, as well as the lives of our cities and villages, as difficult as possible. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

I held a meeting of the Staff today. Representatives of frontline regions also attended the Staff meeting: Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Sumy, and our Donetsk region. The mayor of Kyiv also took part. Key government officials and the military command were present. There are many, very many issues that need to be resolved for those regions, cities, and communities that are facing the greatest difficulties due to all these Russian strikes. We discussed in detail the challenges caused by Russia’s operation against our bridges and power grid – Russia is trying to divide Ukraine along the Dnipro River and make people’s lives, as well as the lives of our cities and villages, as difficult as possible - Zelenskyy said.

He said that countermeasures are updated every week, and that it is important for all levels of government – central and local – to be effective in protecting people.

The Cabinet of Ministers is ready to resolve issues that have not been addressed locally, and we can allocate state resources wherever necessary. Throughout all the years of this war, this is how we have proceeded – we address shortfalls, seek out and supply the necessary items: weapons above all, equipment, and essential resources, including energy resources. The central government always provides assistance, and it is necessary that at the level of communities and regions, everything we agreed on and everything defined by all resilience plans be done - Zelenskyy added.

Let us recall

Ukraine continues its operation against Russia’s oil-refining industry in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Kyiv has also identified further steps in response to Russian aggression.