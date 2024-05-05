Over the day, russia launched 5 missile strikes, 69 air attacks, and 74 volleyball attacks

Over the past day, 95 combat engagements took place. russia launched 5 missile and 69 air strikes. There were 74 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, 95 combat engagements took place, as a result of which the russians launched 5 missile and 69 air strikes, and fired 74 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

Thus, air strikes were recorded on the settlements of Krasny Khutir in Chernihiv region; Luhivka in Sumy region; Kharkiv, Slobozhanske, Vesele, Cherkaski Tyshky, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka in Kharkiv region; Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Klishchiyivka, Novosadove, Druzhba, Tarasivka, Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodyane, Urozhayne, Staromayorske in Donetsk region; Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Sadove and Krynky in Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation on the routes:

Volyn and Polissya: no changes.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi: the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas.

Kupianske: enemy forces attacked 12 times in the areas of Sinkivka, Pishchane, Kyslivka in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Berestove in Luhansk region.

Limansky: Defense forces repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryany forestry in Luhansk region and Terniv in Donetsk region.

Bakhmutsky: Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks of the occupants in the areas of Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Novyi, Klishchiyivka, south of Ivanivske in Donetsk region.

Avdiivka: The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske and Umanske in the Donetsk region. Novopavlivskyi: the occupants tried to break through the defense of our troops 15 times.

Orikhivskyi: the enemy army attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the areas south of Novodarivka, Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson: russians made 10 unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions.

The aviation and missile defense forces struck 7 areas of personnel concentration, 3 control points, 3 anti-aircraft missile systems and 1 ammunition depot of the enemy. One X-59/69 guided missile was also destroyed. The missile troops' units struck 1 control center, 1 area of personnel concentration, 1 radar station and 1 other important enemy object.

Enemy tactical aviation is active in eastern Ukraine