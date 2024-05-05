ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Over the day, russia launched 5 missile strikes, 69 air attacks, and 74 volleyball attacks

Over the day, russia launched 5 missile strikes, 69 air attacks, and 74 volleyball attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31491 views

Over the past day, russia carried out 5 missile attacks, 69 air strikes and 74 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on Ukrainian positions and settlements in different regions.

Over the past day, 95 combat engagements took place. russia launched 5 missile and 69 air strikes. There were 74 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past day, 95 combat engagements took place, as a result of which the russians launched 5 missile and 69 air strikes, and fired 74 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

Thus, air strikes were recorded on the settlements of Krasny Khutir in Chernihiv region; Luhivka in Sumy region; Kharkiv, Slobozhanske, Vesele, Cherkaski Tyshky, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka in Kharkiv region; Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Klishchiyivka, Novosadove, Druzhba, Tarasivka, Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodyane, Urozhayne, Staromayorske in Donetsk region; Orikhiv,  Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Sadove and Krynky in Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation on the routes:

Volyn and Polissya: no changes.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi: the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas.

Kupianske: enemy forces attacked 12 times in the areas of Sinkivka, Pishchane, Kyslivka in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Berestove in Luhansk region.

Limansky: Defense forces repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryany forestry in Luhansk region and Terniv in Donetsk region.

Bakhmutsky: Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks of the occupants in the areas of Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Novyi, Klishchiyivka, south of Ivanivske in Donetsk region.

Avdiivka: The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske and Umanske in the Donetsk region. Novopavlivskyi: the occupants tried to break through the defense of our troops 15 times.

Orikhivskyi: the enemy army attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the areas south of Novodarivka, Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson: russians made 10 unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions.

Add

The aviation and missile defense forces struck 7 areas of personnel concentration, 3 control points, 3 anti-aircraft missile systems and 1 ammunition depot of the enemy. One X-59/69 guided missile was also destroyed. The missile troops' units struck 1 control center, 1 area of personnel concentration, 1 radar station and 1 other important enemy object.

