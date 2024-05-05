Enemy tactical aviation is active in eastern Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the eastern direction.
Attention!
Enemy tactical aircraft activity is observed in the eastern direction!
Threat of use of air strikes
