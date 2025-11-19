Not the faction's position: Arakhamia reacted to the statement about the creation of a coalition and a government of national resilience

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, reacted to the statement about the creation of a coalition and a government of national stability and emphasized that this is not the position of the faction, but of individual deputies, UNN reports.

There are individual representatives of our faction who have also voiced their opinions regarding the situation in parliament. This is a statement by individual people's deputies, and they have the right to do so. However, I note that it should not be perceived as the position of the entire faction. Because neither the faction nor the party has made similar statements. - Arakhamia emphasized.

He noted that today the Rada dismissed compromised government members, and thanked the factions and groups for finding common ground on unblocking the parliament's work and making decisions.

We support the effective actions of NABU, SAP, and the entire anti-corruption infrastructure in the fight against corruption. In this, our position is unchanged – the guilty must be punished regardless of their status or position, Arakhamia summarized.

People's Deputy from "Servant of the People", member of the relevant parliamentary faction Mykyta Poturaiev reported that representatives of the "Servant of the People" political party faction issued a statement "in connection with the anti-corruption investigation by NABU and SAP" with a call for the creation of a new "coalition of national stability" and a "new government of national stability".

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAP later revealed details, noting that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value. Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAP detectives identified the leader of the criminal organization - "Karlson". According to law enforcement, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

Large-scale corruption in the energy sector: Mindich and six other suspects notified of suspicion

Against the backdrop of the corruption investigation in the energy sector, the Minister of Justice, Herman Halushchenko, who previously headed the Ministry of Energy, and the Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, were dismissed from their posts.

Also, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the Staff on Thursday, November 20, as well as talks with government officials, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, and deputies of the "Servant of the People" faction this week, announcing the preparation of "necessary legislative initiatives" and "principled quick decisions."