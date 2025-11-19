$42.090.03
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 4188 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15586 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 14375 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 12555 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 13978 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 15459 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 21299 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 18374 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16457 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Not the faction's position: Arakhamia reacted to the statement about the creation of a coalition and a government of national resilience

Kyiv • UNN

 • 974 views

David Arakhamia stated that the initiative to create a coalition and a government of national resilience is the position of individual deputies, and not of the entire "Servant of the People" faction. He also emphasized support for the fight against corruption and the dismissal of compromised government members.

Not the faction's position: Arakhamia reacted to the statement about the creation of a coalition and a government of national resilience

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, reacted to the statement about the creation of a coalition and a government of national stability and emphasized that this is not the position of the faction, but of individual deputies, UNN reports.

There are individual representatives of our faction who have also voiced their opinions regarding the situation in parliament. This is a statement by individual people's deputies, and they have the right to do so. However, I note that it should not be perceived as the position of the entire faction. Because neither the faction nor the party has made similar statements.

- Arakhamia emphasized.

Let's add

He noted that today the Rada dismissed compromised government members, and thanked the factions and groups for finding common ground on unblocking the parliament's work and making decisions.

We support the effective actions of NABU, SAP, and the entire anti-corruption infrastructure in the fight against corruption. In this, our position is unchanged – the guilty must be punished regardless of their status or position, Arakhamia summarized.

Earlier

People's Deputy from "Servant of the People", member of the relevant parliamentary faction Mykyta Poturaiev reported that representatives of the "Servant of the People" political party faction issued a statement "in connection with the anti-corruption investigation by NABU and SAP" with a call for the creation of a new "coalition of national stability" and a "new government of national stability".

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAP later revealed details, noting that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value. Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAP detectives identified the leader of the criminal organization - "Karlson". According to law enforcement, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

Large-scale corruption in the energy sector: Mindich and six other suspects notified of suspicion11.11.25, 14:14 • 3126 views

Against the backdrop of the corruption investigation in the energy sector, the Minister of Justice, Herman Halushchenko, who previously headed the Ministry of Energy, and the Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, were dismissed from their posts.

Also, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the Staff on Thursday, November 20, as well as talks with government officials, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, and deputies of the "Servant of the People" faction this week, announcing the preparation of "necessary legislative initiatives" and "principled quick decisions."

Antonina Tumanova

