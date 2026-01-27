New Russian attacks left residents in 4 regions without electricity, bad weather caused outages in 10 regions - Ministry of Energy

$43.130.01
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
07:30 AM • 3758 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 22709 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
January 26, 04:43 PM • 64250 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 40026 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
January 26, 12:45 PM • 45120 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
January 26, 11:57 AM • 38323 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 60421 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 29734 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
January 26, 10:01 AM • 65952 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
Popular news
State aid is subject to declaration: NAZK clarification
January 26, 11:03 PM • 9330 views
System for trading children under the guise of guardianship being tested: in Donetsk region, occupiers restrict parental rights of a mother of seven children - CNS
January 27, 12:11 AM • 10901 views
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine
January 27, 12:45 AM • 24128 views
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The Telegraph
January 27, 02:28 AM • 29715 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo
06:18 AM • 15082 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it
January 26, 06:05 PM • 32811 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 04:43 PM • 64253 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 11:38 AM • 60421 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
January 26, 10:01 AM • 65952 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
January 26, 09:53 AM • 58204 views
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco
January 26, 05:14 PM • 18865 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 26, 02:43 PM • 18507 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silence
January 26, 02:07 PM • 19238 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project
January 26, 11:48 AM • 22227 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report
January 24, 11:07 AM • 40879 views
New Russian attacks left residents in 4 regions without electricity, bad weather caused outages in 10 regions - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Russia again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing power outages in four regions. Electricity shortages are observed in the capital region, and bad weather left residents in 10 regions without power.

New Russian attacks left residents in 4 regions without electricity, bad weather caused outages in 10 regions - Ministry of Energy

Russia has again attacked energy facilities in Ukraine, with power outages in four regions, a significant electricity deficit remaining in the capital region, emergency shutdowns in a number of regions, and bad weather leaving residents without electricity in 10 regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"As a result of another night attack by the enemy on energy infrastructure, consumers in Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions have been de-energized," the report says.

Emergency restoration work continues in all regions where the security situation allows.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"In Kyiv and Kyiv region, a significant electricity deficit remains. The situation is tense, emergency shutdowns are being applied. A return to the predicted hourly shutdown schedules will occur after the energy system stabilizes," the Ministry of Energy noted.

As reported, hourly shutdown schedules are in effect throughout the country for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitations for industry and business. In several regions, emergency shutdowns are additionally applied. The main reason for the forced restrictions, as indicated, is the consequences of shelling power plants and substations of the electricity transmission and distribution system.

Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for a long time, where electricity restoration is complicated by ongoing hostilities.

Consequences of bad weather

Due to adverse weather conditions, more than 500 settlements in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Ternopil, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions remain without electricity. Repair crews of oblenergos are working around the clock, the Ministry of Energy reported.

Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo27.01.26, 08:18 • 15107 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Chernivtsi Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv