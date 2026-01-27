New Russian attacks left residents in 4 regions without electricity, bad weather caused outages in 10 regions - Ministry of Energy

Russia has again attacked energy facilities in Ukraine, with power outages in four regions, a significant electricity deficit remaining in the capital region, emergency shutdowns in a number of regions, and bad weather leaving residents without electricity in 10 regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"As a result of another night attack by the enemy on energy infrastructure, consumers in Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions have been de-energized," the report says.

Emergency restoration work continues in all regions where the security situation allows.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"In Kyiv and Kyiv region, a significant electricity deficit remains. The situation is tense, emergency shutdowns are being applied. A return to the predicted hourly shutdown schedules will occur after the energy system stabilizes," the Ministry of Energy noted.

As reported, hourly shutdown schedules are in effect throughout the country for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitations for industry and business. In several regions, emergency shutdowns are additionally applied. The main reason for the forced restrictions, as indicated, is the consequences of shelling power plants and substations of the electricity transmission and distribution system.

Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for a long time, where electricity restoration is complicated by ongoing hostilities.

Consequences of bad weather

Due to adverse weather conditions, more than 500 settlements in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Ternopil, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions remain without electricity. Repair crews of oblenergos are working around the clock, the Ministry of Energy reported.

