Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. - reported by NEC.

As indicated, the previously published blackout schedules in the regions where emergency outages were applied are currently not in effect. Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.

Emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes, the company noted.

"If you currently have electricity, please use it sparingly!" - NEC urged.

