January 21, 10:20 PM
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 40101 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 466 views

Due to the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine's energy system. Previously published blackout schedules are temporarily not in effect.

Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine.

- reported by NEC.

As indicated, the previously published blackout schedules in the regions where emergency outages were applied are currently not in effect. Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.

Emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes, the company noted.

"If you currently have electricity, please use it sparingly!" - NEC urged.

Ukrenergo tariff hike will not affect the population, there will be no changes for household users - NEC08.12.25, 16:09 • 4731 view

Julia Shramko

Society Economy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukraine