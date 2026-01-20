$43.180.08
11:08 AM • 3498 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 11831 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 13384 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 15914 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 16632 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 15300 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 34663 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 65611 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 51463 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 50174 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
In Kyiv, 46% of homes are without heating, 3,500 buildings are without water, and Dnipro has heating problems after the Russian attack - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

After Russia's night attack, 46% of Kyiv's housing stock was left without heating, and about 3,500 buildings on the left bank were without water. In Dnipro and Zelenodolsk, over 15,000 subscribers are without heat.

In Kyiv, 46% of homes are without heating, 3,500 buildings are without water, and Dnipro has heating problems after the Russian attack - Deputy Prime Minister

After Russia's night attack in Kyiv, about 46% of the housing stock was left without heating, about 3,500 buildings on the left bank were without water, the right bank was at reduced pressure, and more than 15,000 subscribers in Dnipro and Zelenodolsk were also without heat, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukraine's energy infrastructure is again under massive Russian shelling. The enemy used ballistic missiles and more than 300 drones against peaceful cities. Kyiv and the region, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava and other regions were under attack," the Vice Prime Minister noted.

Kyiv. As a result of the attacks, 5,635 buildings were left without heating - this is about 46% of the capital's housing stock. 12 buildings have been without heat since January 9 - due to the direct consequences of the shelling.

- Kuleba reported.

According to him, to speed up the work, 40 emergency brigades of "Ukrzaliznytsia" and 20 brigades from other regions of Ukraine were involved, working around the clock together with city services.

The situation with water supply is also complicated. The right bank of Kyiv is operating at reduced pressure. The left bank is temporarily without water - about 3,500 residential buildings. We expect the supply to be restored during the day.

- the Vice Prime Minister noted.

"Dnipropetrovsk region. After the strikes on critical infrastructure, more than 15,000 subscribers in Dnipro and Zelenodolsk were left without heat. Repair work is ongoing. We are attracting additional resources," Kuleba reported.

He thanked utility workers, energy workers, railway workers, and all specialists who work tirelessly, often under the threat of repeated attacks.

Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines20.01.26, 11:39 • 13425 views

Julia Shramko

