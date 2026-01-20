In Kyiv, 46% of homes are without heating, 3,500 buildings are without water, and Dnipro has heating problems after the Russian attack - Deputy Prime Minister

After Russia's night attack in Kyiv, about 46% of the housing stock was left without heating, about 3,500 buildings on the left bank were without water, the right bank was at reduced pressure, and more than 15,000 subscribers in Dnipro and Zelenodolsk were also without heat, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukraine's energy infrastructure is again under massive Russian shelling. The enemy used ballistic missiles and more than 300 drones against peaceful cities. Kyiv and the region, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava and other regions were under attack," the Vice Prime Minister noted.

Kyiv. As a result of the attacks, 5,635 buildings were left without heating - this is about 46% of the capital's housing stock. 12 buildings have been without heat since January 9 - due to the direct consequences of the shelling. - Kuleba reported.

According to him, to speed up the work, 40 emergency brigades of "Ukrzaliznytsia" and 20 brigades from other regions of Ukraine were involved, working around the clock together with city services.

The situation with water supply is also complicated. The right bank of Kyiv is operating at reduced pressure. The left bank is temporarily without water - about 3,500 residential buildings. We expect the supply to be restored during the day. - the Vice Prime Minister noted.

"Dnipropetrovsk region. After the strikes on critical infrastructure, more than 15,000 subscribers in Dnipro and Zelenodolsk were left without heat. Repair work is ongoing. We are attracting additional resources," Kuleba reported.

He thanked utility workers, energy workers, railway workers, and all specialists who work tirelessly, often under the threat of repeated attacks.

Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines