From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
03:45 PM • 2796 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 7888 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 11159 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 14155 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 26629 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 14802 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 15540 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 17812 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 22120 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 28375 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump forced Putin to the negotiating table - NATO Secretary GeneralJanuary 22, 07:46 AM • 6418 views
A story of love, loyalty, and strength of spirit: a severely wounded soldier married his girlfriend at the Shalimov CenterPhotoJanuary 22, 08:25 AM • 4640 views
Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner on January 22: Kremlin announced detailsJanuary 22, 09:30 AM • 3946 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 17647 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 7016 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 56 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 7352 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 26643 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 17776 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 72946 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Mykhailo Fedorov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Davos
United States
Greenland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 24794 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 21786 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 23267 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 65115 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 41038 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Tesla Model Y
NASAMS

From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Donald Trump in Davos, calling it productive and meaningful. They discussed the work of their teams, air defense for Ukraine, and additional missiles.

From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump

On January 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump in Davos. He called it productive and substantive. The work of the teams, air defense for Ukraine, and additional missiles were discussed.

A good meeting with President Trump, productive and substantive. We discussed the work of the teams, and virtually every day there are meetings or communication. The documents are even better prepared. Today we also talked about air defense for Ukraine – the previous meeting with President Trump helped protect the sky. And I hope that this time we will also strengthen ourselves. I thanked him for the previous package of air defense missiles and asked for an additional one. Protecting lives, our resilience, joint diplomatic work. Thank you!

- Zelenskyy noted.

Today we will recall all of Zelenskyy's contacts with the US head, starting from Trump's first term.

2019 - first phone contacts between Trump and Zelenskyy and the scandal

After Zelenskyy's victory in the elections in April 2019, the presidents spoke on the phone several times. The most famous was the call on July 25, 2019: its transcript and partial public discussion about it formed the basis of the first impeachment investigation against Donald Trump. The conversation discussed security issues, the supply of defense equipment, and Trump's request for investigations related to the Biden family - which became the subject of a political conflict in the United States.

The first personal meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump took place on September 25, 2019, in New York. It was an attempt to reduce tensions after the scandal surrounding the phone call. The presidents held talks in the Oval Office, discussing support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and prospects for bilateral relations.

Despite public statements about a "good and constructive" conversation, this meeting took place in the shadow of the impeachment scandal and did not lead to a qualitative reset of relations. Even then, it became clear that the dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump would be difficult, politicized, and closely tied to internal struggles in the United States from the very beginning.

September 27, 2024 - meeting at Trump Tower

After Zelenskyy's speech at the UN General Assembly, a short closed-door meeting took place at Trump Tower on September 27, 2024. Zelenskyy brought Trump a so-called "victory plan" - ways to end the war, the role of the United States, and the risks of territorial concessions were discussed. The meeting was noted as "productive." Subsequently, Trump, as a candidate, spoke about his desire to help end the war, but also demonstrated a willingness to engage in dialogue with Putin.

November 6, 2024 - conversation after the elections and Trump's victory

After winning the elections, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy exchanged comments and telephone greetings. This was part of the normalization of contacts between the leaders after the election cycle.

2025 - a year of intensive and fateful contacts

2025 was key: from Trump's shocking posts about "dictator Zelenskyy," the "minerals" agreement, an open quarrel in the Oval Office, to "good and productive" dialogues, the possible transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles, and many meetings at international venues throughout the year.

February 25–28, 2025 - preparation of the "minerals" agreement and Zelenskyy's visit to the USA

In February 2025, a large-scale framework agreement on the extraction and joint investment in Ukrainian resources was discussed as a financial mechanism for the country's recovery and part of a broader "peace plan." Zelenskyy's visit to Washington for the signing of a "very big agreement" was announced.

February 28, 2025 - Oval Office: Trump and Zelenskyy's "legendary quarrel"

The central episode of 2025 was the official meeting in the Oval Office on February 28, 2025, which was broadcast and instantly became an international media hit. The meeting aimed to finalize the framework for minerals and further security guarantees for Ukraine, but in reality, it quickly turned into a fierce verbal conflict between Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Zelenskyy.

Nature of the clash: Trump and Vance publicly reproached Zelenskyy for "ingratitude" and pressed for a quick agreement on a ceasefire, even without clear and guaranteed conditions for protecting Ukraine's territorial integrity. Trump emphasized Zelenskyy's "lack of cards," while the Ukrainian leader insisted that Ukraine could not agree to concessions to Russia without reliable guarantees, and stressed that he "does not play cards" but leads the state during the war. The discussion sharply escalated into mutual accusations - at one point, Trump accused Zelenskyy of "gambling with millions of lives" and cut short the meeting.

Public outcome: the planned joint press conference and signing of the agreement were canceled; it became obvious that the parties had significant differences in their approach to the terms of a ceasefire and guarantees. After the conversation, Zelenskyy thanked for the support but refused to apologize and stated that he was ready to continue negotiations, but not on terms of concessions without guarantees. Trump published sharp statements on social media about Ukraine's "unwillingness to peace."

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding28.02.25, 20:08 • 114335 views

April 26, 2025 - short private conversation in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican

Later in the spring of 2025, Trump and Zelenskyy held a short 15-minute "private" conversation in St. Peter's Basilica during the Pope's funeral. The conversation had a symbolic character and served as an attempt to resume working contacts after the public incident in Washington: both leaders touched upon the topic of peace, guarantees, and the role of Western partners. No immediate major agreement was announced after this meeting, but the meeting emphasized that communication lines remained open.

June 25, 2025 - Netherlands, The Hague: meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit

In The Hague, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a bilateral meeting that lasted about 45-50 minutes and was not actually part of the official part of the summit.

This conversation became an important prerequisite for further diplomatic efforts to find peace in Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, all "really important issues" were on the agenda, including opportunities to achieve a ceasefire, ensure the protection of the civilian population, and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The parties also touched upon the topic of strengthening Ukrainian air defense, which was one of Kyiv's key strategic needs, and agreed to continue dialogue in this direction with the involvement of European partners.

Although there was no official press conference after this meeting, both leaders described the communication as long and substantive, and Trump mentioned that the conversation gave him a clear understanding of Ukraine's desire for peace.

August 18, 2025 - Washington, White House: multilateral meeting with European leaders

This was one of the largest and perhaps most significant meetings in the "Ukraine - USA - Europe" format in 2025: Zelenskyy arrived in Washington for talks with Trump in the Oval Office of the White House ahead of broader discussions involving more than seven European leaders.

The agenda included reform and security guarantees for Ukraine, which could be similar to NATO Article 5 guarantees - that is, commitments to mutual defense if peace is achieved.

The American and Ukrainian presidents discussed the roles of the United States and Europe in ensuring security and developing post-war stability, as well as the possibility of a trilateral meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin in the future.

Trump, according to sources, stated that the United States would be "involved" in providing security guarantees to Ukraine, but at the same time emphasized that European allies could take on part of the obligations. Zelenskyy stressed the importance of these guarantees in ensuring lasting peace.

This meeting was not just another conversation between two presidents - it reflected an attempt to create a broader international consensus on a further strategy for ending the war and establishing security on the European continent.

White House showed photo with map of Ukraine from Trump-Zelenskyy meeting18.08.25, 22:24 • 4396 views

December 28, 2025 - Palm Beach, Florida: Trump and Zelenskyy's conversation at Mar-a-Lago about the "peace plan"

This was the deepest and longest meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in 2025, lasting about 2.5 hours at Trump's private residence - Mar-a-Lago.

The main topic was the discussion of a "peace plan," which included a 20-point framework developed by Ukrainian and American negotiators to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Key elements of this plan included:

  • legally binding security guarantees for Ukraine, including long-term agreements that may be similar to NATO defense guarantees;
    • a ceasefire on current front lines and the creation of a demilitarized buffer zone under international control;
      • large-scale reconstruction assistance and economic cooperation with Western partners.

        After the talks, Trump expressed the opinion that "all prerequisites for a peace agreement exist" and that security guarantees could be "strong and effective," while Zelenskyy confirmed that a significant part of the plan was already close to agreement.

        This meeting was the culmination of a year of diplomatic efforts, when two key parties tried to concretize the next steps to end the war as much as possible.

        Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting began with lunch28.12.25, 21:37 • 4863 views

        2025 as the "battle for Trump"

        2025 in relations between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump was neither smooth nor simple. It was a year of difficult, nervous, and often contradictory conversations, combining open tensions, periodic conflicts, and at the same time - moments of real constructiveness.

        Negotiations regularly balanced on the brink: sometimes it seemed that Trump was more inclined to Russian logic, appealing to "quick peace," concessions, and agreements at any cost. Such signals caused concern both in Kyiv and in European capitals. However, each time the situation was managed to be leveled - through Zelenskyy's personal conversations, through collective pressure and argumentation of European partners, through an appeal to security, the reputation of the United States, and the strategic interests of the West.

        It is important that 2025 showed: Trump is neither a stable ally of Ukraine nor an unambiguous ally of Russia. He is rather a political actor for whom a constant struggle is being waged. That is why this year can be described as a battle for Trump - where Ukraine and Russia tried to pull him to their side, using different arguments, signals, and channels of influence.

        The Ukrainian side, together with the Europeans, in most key moments managed to "pull through" negotiations, reduce the risks of pro-Russian decisions, and return the conversation to the framework of security guarantees, Russia's responsibility, and the role of the United States as a leader of the West. This did not mean a complete victory, but it meant - keeping the situation from a strategic failure.

        Overall, 2025 showed that dialogue with Trump is not a partnership in the classic sense, but a constant process of bargaining, persuasion, and deterrence. And it was in this complex, often chaotic interaction that Ukraine demonstrated political resilience, and Europe - a growing role as a balancing factor.

        Andrii Tymoshchenkov

        PoliticsNews of the WorldPublications
        Russian propaganda
        Sanctions
        US Elections
        War in Ukraine
        United Nations General Assembly
        Oval Office
        Anti-aircraft warfare
        J. D. Vance
        Davos
        White House
        NATO
        The Hague
        Washington, D.C.
        Donald Trump
        New York City
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        United States
        Ukraine
        Florida
        Vatican City