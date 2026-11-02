Four outage queues at the same time: how many hours Ukrainians may spend without electricity on November 3

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Power outages are being intensified in Ukraine, and on November 3, Ukrainians in various parts of the country may spend up to 16 hours without electricity. This was reported by UNN, citing information from "Ukrenergo".

According to preliminary information, restrictions may reach four queues simultaneously. This means that some consumers may be without electricity for more than 12 hours a day. At the same time, the duration of outages will depend on the situation in the power system and the schedules of the specific region.

Details

On Tuesday, November 3, hourly electricity outage schedules are planned to be applied in some regions of Ukraine. According to the distributed information about the planned restrictions, their scope will range from 0.5 to 4 queues, and the period during which they may be applied will cover the entire day.

Power limitation schedules will also apply to industrial consumers.

The reason is the consequences of massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Damage to energy facilities and networks creates the need to regulate consumption in order to prevent equipment overload. For comparison, on Monday, November 2, hourly outage schedules ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 queues were in effect in some regions of Ukraine. Their application was scheduled from 06:00 to 23:59.

What electricity outage queues are

As explained by the energy company YASNO, consumers are divided into six main queues to organize hourly outages. Each of them combines a group of consumers with a certain volume of electrical load.

This distribution is necessary so that energy workers can gradually limit consumption and maintain a balance between electricity generation and use. When a power deficit occurs in the energy system, NPC "Ukrenergo" determines the amount of consumption that needs to be limited. Accordingly, the number of queues that need to be disconnected simultaneously is established.

Subsequently, distribution system operators, including regional power distribution companies, draw up specific schedules for their regions. They determine which groups of consumers will remain without electricity and at what time. At the same time, one queue does not mean that electricity will be switched off only in one district or settlement. It may include consumers from different parts of a city or region.

How many hours there will be no electricity depending on the number of queues

According to YASNO's explanations, the number of queues disconnected simultaneously directly affects the possible duration of the power outage.

If the corresponding level of restrictions remains in place throughout the day and outages are distributed evenly among consumers, the approximate duration will be:

- 0.5 queues — about 2 hours without electricity per day;

- 1 queue — about 4 hours;

- 2 queues — approximately 8 hours;

- 3 queues — up to 12 hours;

- 4 queues — more than 12 hours, theoretically about 16 hours per day.

For example, if restrictions involving four queues are in effect for several hours, and at other times they are reduced to one or two, the total duration of the outage will be shorter than if four queues were applied around the clock.

In addition, electricity may be switched off several times a day. The total duration of such interruptions will depend on the distribution of the load, the condition of local power grids, and the required level of restrictions.

Why an increase in the number of queues means longer outages

The greater the electricity deficit in the country, the more consumers have to be temporarily disconnected from the grid. When one queue is applied, approximately one-sixth of the load covered by the hourly outage system remains without electricity simultaneously.

If three queues need to be applied, the restrictions cover approximately half of this load. When four queues are applied simultaneously, about two-thirds are disconnected.

To ensure that all groups of consumers receive electricity in turn, operators are forced to increase the duration of outages or the number of periods without electricity during the day. At the same time, schedules may differ even in neighboring buildings if they are connected to different power supply lines or belong to different sub-queues.

Certain critical infrastructure facilities, including hospitals, water utilities and other institutions whose uninterrupted operation is essential to the population’s livelihood, have a special electricity supply regime. Therefore, the actual distribution of outages does not always fully correspond to theoretical calculations.

How scheduled outages differ from emergency outages

Energy companies distinguish between scheduled hourly and emergency power outages.

Scheduled outages are implemented according to predetermined timetables. Consumers can check in advance when their homes will be without electricity.

Emergency outages, on the other hand, are introduced when the situation in the power system sharply deteriorates and the load must be reduced urgently. In such cases, previously published schedules may temporarily not apply, and it is impossible to determine the exact duration of the outage in advance.

In particular, on November 2, emergency outages had already been introduced in some regions due to the difficult situation in the power system. After the operation of the power grid stabilizes, energy companies may return to the usual hourly schedules.

What is the current situation in Ukraine’s power system?

According to NPC Ukrenergo, new power outages were recorded on the morning of November 2 as a result of Russian attacks in Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Odesa and Kharkiv regions. In regions where the security situation allowed, energy workers carried out emergency restoration work.

In view of the damage to the energy infrastructure, Ukrainians were urged to use electricity sparingly, especially during the evening hours from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where to check the outage schedules for November 3

The exact time when electricity will be unavailable at a specific address is determined by regional distribution system operators. You can find your group or subgroup on the official websites of the regional power companies, as well as through their chatbots and information channels.

At the same time, energy companies warn that schedules may be adjusted promptly due to new attacks, changes in consumption levels and the condition of equipment. Therefore, Ukrainians are advised to charge mobile phones, power banks and other essential devices in advance, and after power is restored, not to switch on several high-power electrical appliances at the same time.

We remind you

In Dnipropetrovsk region, power was restored to most consumers after Russian attacks. Energy workers restored electricity supplies to almost all consumers in three districts of the region.