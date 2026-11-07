Five European leaders called for closer ties between the EU and Britain – what is at the center of attention

$45.4451.04
ukenru
05:38 PM • 8060 views
November 8 will be another day with scheduled outages — how long Ukrainians will have to sit without electricity
04:30 PM • 13833 views
Russia plans to transfer an illegally detained OSCE staff member to Siberia — how official Kyiv responded
03:56 PM • 15627 views
Why are there problems with the electricity again, and how long could this last? DTEK provided an explanation
02:58 PM • 14957 views
Declaration requirements for all SBU employees will return — Zelenskyy approved the draft law
02:42 PM • 14093 views
Zelenskyy announced new personnel decisions in the Security Service of Ukraine following arrests in the "Carthage" case
02:31 PM • 13401 views
Budanov admitted the violation and will pay a fine for speaking Russian during clashes near Kyiv
02:09 PM • 11329 views
Zelenskyy instructed the preparation of backup transportation routes in Kyiv
01:42 PM • 10910 views
FIFA abandons plans to expand the next World Cup
01:00 PM • 11238 views
Ukraine must adopt a law on toll roads by the end of 2027, says the Ministry of Infrastructure
November 7, 12:00 PM • 11074 views
Europe insists that Putin end the war in Ukraine before discussing Russia's "concerns" - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 36 ballistic missiles, striking substations connecting Kyiv to nuclear power plantsPhotoVideoNovember 7, 08:41 AM • 19414 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 20079 views
Finland is considering installing tank barriers modeled on Ukraine’s amid Russia’s rearmament — mediaNovember 7, 11:00 AM • 5814 views
Shots fired in central Kraków: preliminary reports indicate fatalities and injuriesVideo03:15 PM • 4980 views
He drove onto the square and began shooting: the death toll in Kraków has risen to 5, and the perpetrator has been detainedVideo03:42 PM • 8766 views
Publications
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 35908 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 53773 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 40277 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 64333 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 64233 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
J. D. Vance
Johnny Depp
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kraków
Europe
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The film "Ebenezer" will be released on November 13 — will the role of Scrooge help Johnny Depp return from the wilderness05:29 PM • 1900 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 20078 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 24732 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 23248 views
Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — mediaNovember 6, 03:01 PM • 27357 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
The Washington Post
Film
The Guardian

Five European leaders called for closer ties between the EU and Britain – what is at the center of attention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The leaders of five EU countries called for deeper cooperation with Britain on clean energy. They want to accelerate its return to the EU electricity market.

Five European leaders called for closer ties between the EU and Britain – what is at the center of attention

Five European leaders have called for closer ties with the United Kingdom ahead of the long-awaited summit between the EU and the United Kingdom, reports UNN, citing The Guardian.

In a letter addressed to Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa, the leaders of Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Denmark said that deeper cooperation in clean energy would benefit both sides.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa will meet with representatives of the United Kingdom in Brussels on November 20. The meeting is expected to result in the signing of agreements concerning trade in food and beverages, reducing carbon emissions, and youth exchanges.

These five countries are also calling for accelerated negotiations on another important issue—the United Kingdom’s return to the EU’s internal electricity market. “We call on you and the United Kingdom to agree on the next steps to conclude these negotiations at the summit,” says the letter seen by The Guardian. The document was signed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

More than half of Britons support rejoining the EU 10 years after Brexit18.04.26, 00:55 • 4144 views

Calling the United Kingdom “a close partner in the transition to clean energy,” the leaders said that integrating the country into the EU’s internal electricity market is “a necessary condition for unlocking the full potential of the North Sea region and turning it into the world’s largest clean-energy hub.”

In addition

Earlier this year, the United Kingdom and nine other European countries reached an agreement aimed at accelerating the deployment of offshore wind farms in the 2030s and creating an energy network in the North Sea. The United Kingdom’s exit from the EU’s internal electricity market is believed to be holding back the development of the North Sea’s energy potential and leading to additional costs.

However, the publication notes that the United Kingdom’s return to the internal electricity market could become a subject of dispute, as the country would be required to contribute to the EU budget—notably to cohesion funds intended to promote economic development in less prosperous regions. British officials are wary of an agreement under which taxpayers’ money could be directed toward financing infrastructure projects in Central and Eastern European countries. Last year, negotiations on the United Kingdom joining the EU’s €150 billion (£125 billion) defence fund collapsed over a dispute concerning the size of the British contribution.

Seeking to avoid another conflict over financial issues, the countries participating in the North Sea agreement emphasize that the arrangement could provide British consumers with lower and more stable energy prices. “The United Kingdom would not simply contribute to the EU’s cohesion funds,” an EU diplomat said. “It would invest in gaining access to a more integrated, secure and competitive European energy market.

This would facilitate more efficient electricity trading, which, in turn, would lead to lower costs for British consumers.”

Britain and the EU are moving closer to a Brexit "reset" - the statement is expected to mention Ukraine05.11.26, 16:56 • 14290 views

According to data from the industry organization Energy UK, published in 2024, if the current format of energy relations remains unchanged, the United Kingdom could incur additional costs of £10 billion between 2024 and 2029 due to higher energy bills and reduced revenues for the Treasury.

Industry representatives say that the barriers caused by Brexit will become increasingly noticeable over time, preventing the United Kingdom from fully capitalising on the benefits of developing offshore wind power.

After being elected prime minister, Burnham said the government would consider various options for relations with the EU, including creating a customs union, returning to the single market, or even a "full step forward" — restoring full membership.

However, former EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that the United Kingdom would not be able to return to the single market on a "pick-and-mix" basis (choosing only what suits it). Speaking to BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg, Barnier said: "During the Brexit negotiations, I repeatedly stressed that you cannot choose only the conditions that benefit you while rejecting the rest."

"You cannot enjoy one freedom while rejecting the others. The four freedoms are, essentially, four mandatory conditions for being in the single market."

Labour MPs backed calls for closer ties. Stella Creasy, head of the Labour Movement for Europe, which advocates holding a de facto second referendum (and proposes including the idea in the party's election manifesto), said that "a number of sensible changes" could be introduced now.

British Prime Minister Burnham stated that Russia interfered in the Brexit vote12.10.26, 09:00 • 4940 views

On Saturday's edition of the BBC's "Today" programme, Creasy noted: "Our export figures have fallen because leaving the European Union dealt a serious blow to our economy. There are many things in life that we can fight, but geography is certainly not one of them."

"The world's largest trading bloc is right on our doorstep, and we decided to leave it. As a result, we now face enormous barriers to trade with it."

She described recent remarks by Burnham, who expressed a desire to establish closer relations with the EU, as "telling the truth".

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Tariffs
Energy
Electricity
Bart De Wever
Mette Frederiksen
World Bank
Luc Frieden
European Commission
World Health Organization
NATO
United Nations
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Brussels
Denmark
Luxembourg
Belgium
Great Britain
Germany
Netherlands
Ursula von der Leyen