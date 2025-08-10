$41.460.00
European leaders issued a joint statement on Ukraine ahead of the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

European leaders issued a joint statement on Ukraine ahead of Donald Trump's planned meeting with Vladimir Putin. They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and their readiness to cooperate to achieve a just peace.

European leaders issued a joint statement on Ukraine ahead of the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission Presidents Ursula von der Leyen and Finnish President Alexander Stubb made a joint statement on peace for Ukraine ahead of the planned meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, writes UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

We welcome President Trump's efforts aimed at ending the killings in Ukraine, ending the aggressive war of the Russian Federation, and achieving a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine. We are convinced that success can only be ensured by an approach that combines active diplomacy, support for Ukraine, and pressure on the Russian Federation to end its illegal war.

- the statement says

European leaders stated that they are ready to support this activity both diplomatically and through the preservation of substantial military and financial assistance to Ukraine. This includes the work of the coalition of the willing, as well as through the preservation and implementation of restrictive measures against Russia.

We share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe

- the statement says.

"Information confrontation will continue all the following days": the National Security and Defense Council appealed to Ukrainians before the meeting between Trump and Putin10.08.25, 09:02 • 1754 views

The leaders also stated that clear security guarantees are needed that will enable Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ukraine has the freedom to choose its own destiny. Meaningful negotiations can only take place if there is a ceasefire or a reduction in the intensity of hostilities. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine. We remain committed to the principle that international borders should not be changed by force. The current line of contact should be the starting point for negotiations

- the message says.

The statement also says that Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine is a gross violation of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the Budapest Memorandum, and Russia's consistent obligations.

We emphasize our unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We continue to stand firmly with Ukraine. We are united as Europeans and are determined to jointly advance our interests. And we will continue to work closely with President Trump and the United States of America, as well as with President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine for peace in Ukraine, which protects our vital security interests

- the statement says.

Addition

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will maintain close contact before Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska. The leaders discussed support for Ukraine and Trump's efforts to end the war.

Pavlo Zinchenko

