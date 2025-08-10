$41.460.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Information confrontation will continue all the following days": the National Security and Defense Council appealed to Ukrainians before the meeting between Trump and Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council urged caution regarding reports from foreign media outlets ahead of the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CCD, noted that this is an information confrontation where Russians are trying to create the illusion that issues can be resolved without Ukraine.

"Information confrontation will continue all the following days": the National Security and Defense Council appealed to Ukrainians before the meeting between Trump and Putin

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) called for caution regarding reports from foreign media ahead of the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In particular, the head of the CCD, Andriy Kovalenko, predicts that in the near future, the number of various forecasts and analytical opinions in foreign media will only increase.

What you are seeing now in foreign media is an information confrontation, and it will continue for all the following days

- Kovalenko noted.

According to him, the Russians "very much wanted to create a picture that everything was already decided," but currently they are losing this information battle, "because this thesis is already worn out."

Recall

Earlier, Kovalenko stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to pretend that he can talk about Ukraine without Ukraine, and in the future he will believe that he can talk about the Baltics without the Baltics.

He also pointed out that the main information tactic of the Russian Federation today is to create the illusion that there are already agreed agreements on ending the war without Ukraine's participation, but this is another disinformation.

Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: Russia announced a threat of summit disruption and found those responsible09.08.25, 21:44 • 9716 views

Politics
Alaska
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine