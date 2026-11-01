Due to Russian attacks, consumers in 8 regions of Ukraine were left without electricity - the Ministry of Energy

As a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in the Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Cherkasy and Kharkiv regions were left without power on November 1. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The situation with electricity supplies remains most difficult in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions. The Ministry of Energy said that the energy infrastructure in these regions had suffered extensive damage.

Damage to energy equipment has disrupted the ability to transmit electricity to consumers. In this regard, emergency outages are being introduced - the statement said.

The ministry also noted that repeated Russian attacks significantly complicate restoration efforts, as the enemy strikes energy facilities, including those where repair work was nearly complete.

This forces power engineers to return to restoring damaged equipment and delays the resumption of electricity supplies to consumers. Where the security situation permits, power engineers continue emergency restoration work. Please follow announcements on the official pages of distribution system operators in your regions. This is where up-to-date information about outages and changes in electricity supplies is published - the Ministry of Energy said.

We remind you

On Sunday, November 1, emergency outages were introduced in the capital due to ongoing attacks on Kyiv's power system.

At the same time, power engineers restored electricity supplies to almost all consumers in three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. However, nearly 100,000 consumers remain without power.