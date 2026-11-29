Germany is facing round-the-clock hybrid attacks aimed at destroying critical infrastructure, dividing society and undermining trust in the state. This was stated by German Federal Minister of the Interior Alexander Dobrindt in an interview with Bild, reports UNN.

Details

According to the minister, since the beginning of 2026, German police have recorded 216 cases of sabotage targeting railway and energy infrastructure, as well as 285 cases of espionage against the country.

Germany is under attack. Day and night. Covertly. From the shadows. Espionage, sabotage, cyberattacks. The shadow front runs right through Europe, right through Germany – Dobrindt said.

The minister did not name the specific organizers of the attacks; however, Berlin has repeatedly accused Russia of involvement in acts of sabotage in the past.

The Russian trail in acts of sabotage across Europe

In August 2026, an attempted attack on a Ukrainian military transport aircraft was uncovered at Leipzig Airport. Following the incident, Germany accused Russia of organizing a hybrid attack and closed the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the “Russian House” in Berlin.

In addition, German intelligence services link Russian intelligence to acts of sabotage targeting facilities of the Starlink satellite system in Poland, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

According to German law enforcement agencies, individuals linked to the Turkish criminal group Daltons, known for its involvement in drug trafficking, extortion and contract killings, were recruited to carry out the acts of sabotage in exchange for financial compensation.

The Bundestag criticized Berlin’s position on Ukraine’s strikes against Russian vessels