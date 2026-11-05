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Zubkov will not help Ukraine in the Nations League matches – who will replace the player

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Oleksandr Zubkov was injured in a match for "AEK" and will not play against Georgia and Northern Ireland. Shaparenko and Vanat have been called up in his place.

Zubkov will not help Ukraine in the Nations League matches – who will replace the player

Winger of Greek club "AEK" Oleksandr Zubkov will not help the Ukraine national team in its Nations League matches against Georgia and Northern Ireland due to injury. This was reported by the UAF, reports UNN. 

Details

"There have been changes to the Ukraine national team squad. Oleksandr Zubkov has withdrawn due to an injury sustained in his last match for "AEK". Mykola Shaparenko ("Dynamo", Kyiv) and Vladyslav Vanat ("Girona", Spain) have been called up as replacements.

The day before, the UAF announced, in the style of GTA IV, a list of 25 players for the upcoming two Nations League matches against Georgia and Northern Ireland. 

Goalkeepers: Anatoliy Trubin ("Benfica" Lisbon, Portugal), Dmytro Riznyk ("Shakhtar" Donetsk), Heorhii Yermakov ("Kharkiv").

Defenders: Mykola Matviyenko, Valerii Bondar (both - "Shakhtar" Donetsk), Eduard Sarapii, Borys Krushynskyi (both - "Polissia" Zhytomyr), Illia Zabarnyi ("Paris Saint-Germain" Paris, France), Taras Mykhavko ("Dynamo" Kyiv), Vitalii Mykolenko ("Everton" Liverpool, England), Illia Krupskyi ("Kharkiv").

Midfielders: Oleh Ocheretko, Yehor Nazaryna (both - "Shakhtar" Donetsk), Oleksandr Andriievskyi ("Polissia" Zhytomyr), Ivan Varfolomieiev ("Lincoln", England), Yehor Yarmoliuk ("Brentford", England).

Attacking players: Heorhii Sudakov ("Benfica" Lisbon, Portugal), Oleksandr Nazarenko, Ihor Krasnopir (both - "Polissia" Zhytomyr), Matvii Ponomarenko ("Dynamo" Kyiv), Danylo Sikan ("Anderlecht" Brussels, Belgium), Roman Yaremchuk ("Olympiacos" Piraeus, Greece), Hennadii Synchuk ("Montreal", Canada), Oleksii Kashchuk ("Qarabag" Agdam, Azerbaijan).

Reserve list: Oleksandr Pikhalionok, Volodymyr Brazhko, Ruslan Nescheret, Heorhii Bushchan (all - "Dynamo" Kyiv), Artem Dovbyk ("Bologna", Italy), Oleksandr Drambaiev ("LNZ" Cherkasy), Vladyslav Vanat ("Girona", Spain), Artem Bondarenko ("Al-Ahli" Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Timur Tuterov ("Sunderland", England).

It should be noted that on November 14, Ukraine will face Northern Ireland, and on November 17, Georgia. 

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Pavlo Bashynskyi

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