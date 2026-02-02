Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure

Over the past day, there were new Russian shellings of energy facilities in frontline and border communities, but there were no targeted strikes by Russian missiles and "Shaheds" on energy infrastructure. At the same time, the energy system has been fully restored to its state before the technological accident on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following a relevant meeting on Monday, UNN writes.

I held a conference call on the situation in Ukraine. As of today, Ukrainian energy workers and repair crews have fully restored the energy system to its state before the technological accident on Saturday. - Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, "the system's operation has been stabilized, but, of course, due to the extremely cold weather and the consequences of Russian strikes, all challenges remain difficult."

Over the past day, there were new Russian shellings of energy facilities in frontline and border communities, but there were no targeted strikes by Russian missiles and "Shaheds" on energy infrastructure. The Russian army, as in previous days, is focused on terror against our logistics, primarily railway logistics. - Zelenskyy noted.

According to the President, "there were, in particular, strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia – specifically on railway facilities."

"Today, at the conference call, separate instructions were given to the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and the head of Ukrzaliznytsia. I expect these instructions to be carried out today," the Head of State emphasized.

"In Kyiv, more than 200 buildings are still without heating – mostly due to accidents," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, repair crews from many regions of Ukraine are involved in the repair work, with more than two hundred such repair crews working in total.

"I instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and regional, local administrations to check the operation of all support and heating points in Ukraine. Regardless of the level of use of the points these days, they must be ready for any development of events during the entire cold spell. Also, regional leaders received instructions to check all base stations – according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, one tenth of the stations do not work during outages, and this is especially often the case in rural areas. Communication must be stable," the President indicated.

According to him, "there was a separate instruction for Ukrenergo regarding part of Odesa region: the outage schedules must be adjusted taking into account the significant number of houses with electric heating."

"The situation with outages is difficult in Kropyvnytskyi and the region, in Poltava region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Cherkasy region, as well as in communities bordering Russia. The maximum is being done to help people. I thank all employees of energy companies, utility services, emergency and repair crews, every business - everyone who works for people and helps their community and our entire country get through this difficult time," Zelenskyy noted.

