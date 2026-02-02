Russia attacked the railway again: hit a locomotive in Zaporizhzhia region

Russia has once again attacked the railway in Ukraine - hitting a locomotive in Zaporizhzhia region, the locomotive crew was not injured, reported the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine's civilian railway infrastructure. This morning, the enemy launched another attack on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. In Zaporizhzhia region, Russia directed a UAV at a locomotive that was at the station. The locomotive crew was in a shelter at the time of the strike - no one was injured. - reported the Ministry of Development.

The ministry emphasized that the railway performs a critically important function of transporting passengers, humanitarian and vital goods for the economy. "Realizing this, the enemy deliberately strikes at the railway," the Ministry of Development indicated.

Ukrzaliznytsia, as noted, "promptly eliminates the consequences of shelling and, taking into account the difficult security situation, continues to ensure the stable operation of railway communication, transportation of passengers and goods important for the economy and humanitarian needs."

"Such strikes are part of a systemic strategy of pressure by the terrorist country on Ukrainian civilian logistics and the state's life support," the Ministry of Development emphasized.

Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia