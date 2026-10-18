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Zelenskyy met with Drapatyi: there was a briefing on active defense along three sectors of the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Zelenskyy heard Drapatyi's briefing on the situation in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions. The Defense Forces are holding key settlements.

Zelenskyy met with Drapatyi: there was a briefing on active defense along three sectors of the front

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi: the discussion focused on the situation in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

We are recording the results of the operations of the Air Assault Forces and the Third Army Corps — our active defense. The trend this year remains unchanged: since the beginning of autumn, our warriors have liberated more territory than the Russians have managed to seize. The same was true during other parts of the year. We are defending areas near Kramatorsk. We are destroying the Russians 20 km from Zaporizhzhia, not 5, as someone in Russia is fantasizing to Putin

- the President said in a statement.

Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine’s Defense Forces are defending the settlements of Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Orikhiv, Novopavlivka, Novoandriivka and Velykomykhailivka.

We thank our assault units in the Pokrovsk direction. It is also worth highlighting today the warriors of the 1st Separate Center for Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the accurate delivery of our long-range sanctions to the territory of Russia. I also thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence services, the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Foreign Intelligence Service for their accuracy

- the statement said.

We would like to remind you

The Ukrainian Air Force released a video showing the destruction of a Russian Geran strike drone by a pilot of a MiG-29 fighter jet from the West Air Command’s “Space” unit during a combat sortie.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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