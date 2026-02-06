$43.140.03
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
11:00 AM • 10033 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
09:41 AM • 11576 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 14707 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
February 5, 03:05 PM • 53569 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 02:39 PM • 50221 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 39254 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 51580 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
February 5, 10:05 AM • 94248 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 35304 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Rescuers showed the evacuation of 9 people from Druzhkivka, Donetsk regionVideoFebruary 6, 03:01 AM • 10204 views
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district: a couple killedFebruary 6, 03:36 AM • 6348 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 18463 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW09:36 AM • 10587 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 6012 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 6074 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
11:00 AM • 10033 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 27268 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 03:05 PM • 53569 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 10:05 AM • 94248 views
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actual
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a selector meeting where he discussed the situation in the regions. He deemed the work of air defense in some regions unsatisfactory and instructed to immediately improve the downing of "Shaheds."

Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call on the situation in the regions, calling the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory and discussing with the Air Force commander and the Minister of Defense the immediate implementation of decisions to improve the downing of "Shaheds," as reported on Friday, writes UNN.

"I held a daily conference call. Today there were reports on the situation in Kyiv and the region, in Kharkiv region, Poltava region, in Kropyvnytskyi and the region, also in Vinnytsia region, in Dnipro region, in Zaporizhzhia, in communities bordering Russia and near the front," the President noted.

I consider the work of the Air Force in some regions of Ukraine unsatisfactory, and we discussed with the commander of the Air Force and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine what decisions should be immediately implemented for more effective downing of "Shaheds"

"There were reports on energy restoration and support for people in Kharkiv region. The situation is still difficult in Kyiv, where more than 1200 buildings in different districts of the capital are without heating. More support is needed for people from such buildings. I instructed to use digital tools to identify and analyze the specific needs of people and communities in real time," the President reported.

"The head of Ukrzaliznytsia reported on the consequences of Russian strikes on logistics: such strikes have not stopped for a single day, and this January saw a significant increase in Russian strikes specifically on the railway," Zelenskyy noted.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to all railway workers for the prompt restoration and maintenance of railway operations.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on the involvement of necessary forces for restoration and the operation of support and heating points. The Minister of Energy reported on the schedule for commissioning cogeneration facilities. The Prime Minister of Ukraine reported on the implementation of government support programs, including the thermal package program - "we will expand this program," Zelenskyy said.

"Thank you to everyone who is helping our people, our communities now. Glory to Ukraine!" - the President emphasized.

297 out of 328 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine, Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", did not reach their targets: details from the Air Force2/6/26, 12:49 PM • 1818 views

