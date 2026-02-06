Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call on the situation in the regions, calling the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory and discussing with the Air Force commander and the Minister of Defense the immediate implementation of decisions to improve the downing of "Shaheds," as reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"I held a daily conference call. Today there were reports on the situation in Kyiv and the region, in Kharkiv region, Poltava region, in Kropyvnytskyi and the region, also in Vinnytsia region, in Dnipro region, in Zaporizhzhia, in communities bordering Russia and near the front," the President noted.

I consider the work of the Air Force in some regions of Ukraine unsatisfactory, and we discussed with the commander of the Air Force and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine what decisions should be immediately implemented for more effective downing of "Shaheds" - Zelenskyy stated.

Energy situation

"There were reports on energy restoration and support for people in Kharkiv region. The situation is still difficult in Kyiv, where more than 1200 buildings in different districts of the capital are without heating. More support is needed for people from such buildings. I instructed to use digital tools to identify and analyze the specific needs of people and communities in real time," the President reported.

Enemy strikes on logistics

"The head of Ukrzaliznytsia reported on the consequences of Russian strikes on logistics: such strikes have not stopped for a single day, and this January saw a significant increase in Russian strikes specifically on the railway," Zelenskyy noted.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to all railway workers for the prompt restoration and maintenance of railway operations.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on the involvement of necessary forces for restoration and the operation of support and heating points. The Minister of Energy reported on the schedule for commissioning cogeneration facilities. The Prime Minister of Ukraine reported on the implementation of government support programs, including the thermal package program - "we will expand this program," Zelenskyy said.

"Thank you to everyone who is helping our people, our communities now. Glory to Ukraine!" - the President emphasized.

