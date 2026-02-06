297 out of 328 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine, Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", did not reach their targets: details from the Air Force

Russia attacked Ukraine with 7 missiles, including two "Kinzhal" missiles, and 328 drones; 297 drones were shot down or suppressed; enemy missiles did not reach their targets, information is being clarified, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 6 (from 18:00 on February 5) and throughout this morning, the enemy attacked with 328 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, about 200 of them were "Shaheds". And launched 2 aeroballistic missiles "Kinzhal" and 5 guided air-launched missiles "Kh-59/69".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

According to preliminary data, as of 12:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 297 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones. As a result of the active counteraction of the Defense Forces, enemy missiles did not reach their targets, information is being clarified. Hits by 22 attack UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, as well as falling debris at 2 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Massive Russian attack on Kirovohrad region: warehouses damaged, power outages reported