Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

297 out of 328 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine, Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", did not reach their targets: details from the Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1406 views

Russia launched 7 missiles, including two "Kinzhal" missiles, and 328 drones at Ukraine. 297 drones were shot down or suppressed, and enemy missiles did not reach their targets.

297 out of 328 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine, Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", did not reach their targets: details from the Air Force

Russia attacked Ukraine with 7 missiles, including two "Kinzhal" missiles, and 328 drones; 297 drones were shot down or suppressed; enemy missiles did not reach their targets, information is being clarified, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 6 (from 18:00 on February 5) and throughout this morning, the enemy attacked with 328 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, about 200 of them were "Shaheds". And launched 2 aeroballistic missiles "Kinzhal" and 5 guided air-launched missiles "Kh-59/69".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

According to preliminary data, as of 12:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 297 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones. As a result of the active counteraction of the Defense Forces, enemy missiles did not reach their targets, information is being clarified. Hits by 22 attack UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, as well as falling debris at 2 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Julia Shramko

