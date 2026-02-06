$43.140.03
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
11:00 AM • 11201 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
09:41 AM • 12191 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 15335 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
February 5, 03:05 PM • 54600 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 02:39 PM • 50695 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 39580 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 51833 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
February 5, 10:05 AM • 94893 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 35417 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Massive Russian attack on Kirovohrad region: warehouses damaged, power outages reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3212 views

During the night, Kirovohrad region suffered a massive attack by missiles and drones. In Oleksandriia district, residential buildings and power lines were damaged, while in Kropyvnytskyi district, a warehouse building was hit.

Massive Russian attack on Kirovohrad region: warehouses damaged, power outages reported

Kirovohrad region suffered a massive attack by Russian missiles and drones, there is damage to warehouses in Kropyvnytskyi district, houses and power grids in Oleksandrivka district, said Kirovohrad OVA head Andriy Raikovych on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Since night, Kirovohrad region has been under enemy shelling. The Russian aggressor launched a massive attack using missiles and attack drones," Raikovych said.

Kropyvnytskyi under massive Russian missile and drone attack since morning - NSDC CCD06.02.26, 09:29 • 3262 views

In one of the communities of Oleksandriia district, according to him, damage to residential buildings and power lines was recorded. "Emergency brigades of PJSC "Kirovohradoblenergo" have started restoration work. They are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the shelling as soon as possible and restore stable electricity supply," the head of the OVA said.

"In Kropyvnytskyi district, a warehouse building was damaged," Raikovych said.

Kropyvnytskyi and the region are experiencing power outages due to Russia's night attack17.09.25, 08:37 • 3416 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Kirovohrad Oblast