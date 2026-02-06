Massive Russian attack on Kirovohrad region: warehouses damaged, power outages reported

Kirovohrad region suffered a massive attack by Russian missiles and drones, there is damage to warehouses in Kropyvnytskyi district, houses and power grids in Oleksandrivka district, said Kirovohrad OVA head Andriy Raikovych on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Since night, Kirovohrad region has been under enemy shelling. The Russian aggressor launched a massive attack using missiles and attack drones," Raikovych said.

In one of the communities of Oleksandriia district, according to him, damage to residential buildings and power lines was recorded. "Emergency brigades of PJSC "Kirovohradoblenergo" have started restoration work. They are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the shelling as soon as possible and restore stable electricity supply," the head of the OVA said.

"In Kropyvnytskyi district, a warehouse building was damaged," Raikovych said.

