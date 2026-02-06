Kropyvnytskyi under massive Russian missile and drone attack since morning - NSDC CCD

Russian troops have been massively attacking Kropyvnytskyi with missiles and drones since morning, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Kropyvnytskyi under massive Russian attack since morning - drones and missiles - wrote Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shortly before 9 a.m., after the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal missile, there was a threat to Kropyvnytskyi, as well as cruise missiles. Earlier today, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the danger of enemy drones to Kropyvnytskyi. Local publics on social networks reported a series of explosions.

Kropyvnytskyi and the region are experiencing power outages due to Russia's night attack