Kropyvnytskyi under massive Russian missile and drone attack since morning - NSDC CCD

Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 30488 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 34168 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 28454 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 41987 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 77851 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 31836 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 30051 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23097 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15778 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 15253 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 5, 03:05 PM • 30488 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 30488 views
February 5, 10:05 AM • 77851 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 77851 views
February 4, 11:15 AM • 73191 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking
February 3, 02:37 PM • 103149 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"
Kropyvnytskyi under massive Russian missile and drone attack since morning - NSDC CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, Kovalenko, reported a massive Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a threat after the take-off of a MiG-31K and an attack by enemy drones.

Kropyvnytskyi under massive Russian missile and drone attack since morning - NSDC CCD

Russian troops have been massively attacking Kropyvnytskyi with missiles and drones since morning, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Kropyvnytskyi under massive Russian attack since morning - drones and missiles

- wrote Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shortly before 9 a.m., after the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal missile, there was a threat to Kropyvnytskyi, as well as cruise missiles. Earlier today, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the danger of enemy drones to Kropyvnytskyi. Local publics on social networks reported a series of explosions.

Kropyvnytskyi and the region are experiencing power outages due to Russia's night attack17.09.25, 08:37 • 3368 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Bloggers
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Kropyvnytskyi