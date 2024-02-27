$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 1256 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47131 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 184481 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107171 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 362049 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292940 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210323 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242885 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254357 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160514 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US won't send troops to Ukraine, even for non-combat missions - White House spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32386 views

The United States will not send troops to Ukraine, even for non-combat missions, the White House national security spokesman says.

US won't send troops to Ukraine, even for non-combat missions - White House spokesman

There will be no American troops in Ukraine. This was stated by US National Security Spokesman John Kirby during a speech to journalists. His words are quoted by Reuters , UNN reports.

Well, that's a sovereign decision that every NATO ally would have to make for themselves. You heard the (NATO) Secretary General (Jens) Stoltenberg himself say that he had no plans or intentions, particularly under NATO auspices, to send in troops, and President Biden made it clear at the beginning of this conflict that there would be no U.S. troops doing combat on the territory of Ukraine.

- Kirby said.

Details

Kirby also denied that the United States could be involved in a non-combatant war. Kirby said that the only US military personnel currently on the ground are part of the embassy's Defense Attaché's office and "doing important work in terms of helping us to keep Ukraine accountable for weapons and systems that are provided to them.

No. The only U.S. military personnel in Ukraine are associated with the embassy as part of the Defense Attaché's office, and they do an important job in terms of helping us to hold Ukraine accountable for the weapons and systems that are provided to them. 

- John Kirby added.

Context

The day before, a meeting of European leaders took place in Paris, where French President Emmanuel Macron said that Western allies should be prepared for a possible attack by Russia in the coming years and that more efforts are needed to help Ukraine financially and militarily resist the aggressor.  In particular, the idea of providing Ukraine with European soldiers was also mentioned.

NATO allies Germany, Britain, Italy, Spain, Poland, and the Czech Republic issued official statements  distancing themselves from Macron's idea of sending troops.

NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Later, French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne tried to explain Macron's comments, saying that Paris could send troops to Ukraine for specific needs, but not to participate in a war against Russia.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said that such a move would make a direct conflict between NATO and Russia "inevitable.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
White House
Reuters
NATO
John Kirby
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Italy
Spain
Jens Stoltenberg
Germany
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
Poland
