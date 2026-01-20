Ukrenergo named six regions where power outages after the Russian attack are the longest

After Russia's night attack, the situation remains most difficult in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, in the frontline Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk Oblasts, as well as in Poltava Oblast. As reported by Ukrenergo, the duration of forced unscheduled power outages in these regions is the longest, UNN reports.

Details

According to the company, the aftermath of the massive missile and drone attack carried out by the enemy during the night and morning is still being eliminated. In many regions of Ukraine, emergency consumption restrictions are currently being applied, and in some areas, they are quite severe. This is due to the aggressor carrying out a complex strike, damaging both generation facilities and electricity transmission and distribution networks.

The situation remains most difficult in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, in the frontline Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk Oblasts, as well as in Poltava Oblast. The duration of forced unscheduled power outages in these regions is the longest - the report says.



