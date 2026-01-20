$43.180.08
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 13148 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 12318 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 20449 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 21130 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 21792 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 20756 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17468 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36926 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 68317 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

Ukrenergo named six regions where power outages after the Russian attack are the longest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

After the night attack by Russia, the most difficult situation with electricity supply is in Kyiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Poltava regions. The duration of forced outages outside of schedules in these regions is the longest.

Ukrenergo named six regions where power outages after the Russian attack are the longest

After Russia's night attack, the situation remains most difficult in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, in the frontline Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk Oblasts, as well as in Poltava Oblast. As reported by Ukrenergo, the duration of forced unscheduled power outages in these regions is the longest, UNN reports.

Details

According to the company, the aftermath of the massive missile and drone attack carried out by the enemy during the night and morning is still being eliminated. In many regions of Ukraine, emergency consumption restrictions are currently being applied, and in some areas, they are quite severe. This is due to the aggressor carrying out a complex strike, damaging both generation facilities and electricity transmission and distribution networks.

Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines20.01.26, 11:39 • 21143 views

The situation remains most difficult in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, in the frontline Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk Oblasts, as well as in Poltava Oblast. The duration of forced unscheduled power outages in these regions is the longest 

- the report says.

Kyiv and 6 regions are without power after a new Russian attack on energy infrastructure; the situation is most difficult in the capital region - Ministry of Energy20.01.26, 10:56 • 2906 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Kyiv