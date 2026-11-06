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Ukraine's contract for access to Starshield is nearing its end - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Ukraine's contract with Starshield will end in mid-2027. Kyiv has still not received explanations regarding restrictions on the system's operation.

Ukraine's contract for access to Starshield is nearing its end - Reuters

Ukraine’s contract with the U.S. government for access to the Starshield satellite network expires in 2027, and negotiations on its extension are urgently needed. This was stated by Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires at the embassy in Washington, Denys Sienik, Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

According to him, Kyiv has still not received an explanation for the restriction of Starshield services last month.

The contract for Starshield expires next year. And we understand that negotiations on a new one take time. Now is exactly the time

- the diplomat said.

He emphasized that Ukraine must have clarity on whether it will be able to extend the contract. At the same time, Sienik did not name the exact expiration date of the current contract, saying only that this would happen in the middle of next year.

Starshield's 160 km/h speed limit hampers the fight against jet-powered "Shaheds" — "Flash"19.10.26, 23:51 • 5622 views

Context

In October, instances of the Starshield satellite system slowing down in Ukraine became more frequent, which prompted congressmen to demand an investigation into Elon Musk’s actions.

According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, SpaceX founder personally ordered restrictions on the operation of the Starshield satellite system, which is used for Ukraine’s military needs.  

Later, the Pentagon inspector general rejected a request from U.S. senators to investigate.

The day before, the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations sent letters requesting the preservation of documents ahead of expected investigations into the actions of the Trump administration over the past two years, including Elon Musk’s actions regarding the slowing of Starshield operations in Ukraine.

Starshield outages reduced the Ukrainian Armed Forces' interception of Russian drones - ISW26.10.26, 06:33 • 13824 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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