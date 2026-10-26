Starshield outages reduced the Ukrainian Armed Forces' interception of Russian drones - ISW

Ukraine had a somewhat lower, but still relatively high, rate of intercepting Russian jet-powered drones during the Starshield restrictions in mid-October. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports, UNN informs.

Details

At the same time, analysts indicate that Kyiv will need innovative jet-powered interceptors to maintain and improve these interception rates in the long term.

The interception rate by Ukrainian jet-powered drones fell from 77 percent to approximately 74 percent during the period of Starshield service disruptions from October 14 to 24 - the article says.

It is noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine use a wide range of air defense systems to intercept Russian jet-powered drones and have achieved the greatest success with interceptor drones, which largely require Starshield to operate at the speeds necessary to intercept fast-moving Russian jet-powered drones.

"Supplementing Ukraine's air defense system with interceptor drones is Ukraine's best chance to develop a powerful air defense system capable of maintaining a high rate of interception of Russian jet-powered drones in the long term," ISW summarizes.

We remind you

American billionaire Elon Musk said that the Ukrainian military had violated the terms of use of Starlink satellite communications by using it for drone strikes.

U.S. congressmen urged Hegseth to expand Ukraine’s access to Starshield