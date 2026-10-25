U.S. congressmen urged Hegseth to expand Ukraine’s access to Starshield

$45.0550.44
ukenru
09:28 PM • 5414 views
Russia struck Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone: one person was killed
08:34 PM • 10376 views
Ukraine physically cannot use Starlink for long-range strikes — “Flash” responds to MuskPhoto
October 24, 03:37 PM • 24485 views
A shooting occurred in Kyiv; one person was killed and another wounded
October 24, 02:19 PM • 24470 views
Rain in several regions and fog in the west: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 25Photo
October 24, 11:43 AM • 29366 views
Only 24 Patriot missiles in 90 days - Zelenskyy revealed the scale of the deliveries
October 24, 10:47 AM • 30611 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of Russian ballistic weapons
October 24, 09:44 AM • 27110 views
95% reservation for the defense industry and energy sector, plus a coordination center — changes to the reservation system explained
October 24, 08:37 AM • 25974 views
Starlink speed restored, to over 400 km/h - Defense Minister
October 24, 08:20 AM • 24074 views
Defense Forces struck Russian facilities linked to its missile program and an aircraft - General Staff
October 24, 07:18 AM • 20332 views
New US-Ukraine-Russia talks to take place in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1.9m/s
89%
756mm
Popular news
Quentin Tarantino showed the first 17 minutes of the sequel to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”VideoOctober 24, 01:31 PM • 21396 views
Ukrzaliznytsia reminded passengers about the transition to winter time: what passengers should knowVideoOctober 24, 02:38 PM • 7576 views
A group preparing mass riots and recruiting young people through social media has been exposed in MoldovaOctober 24, 03:19 PM • 5172 views
Drake celebrated his 40th birthday with a Backstreet Boys performance and gifts for guestsOctober 24, 03:56 PM • 14664 views
alyona alyona underwent stomach-reduction surgery and explained why she decided to undergo the surgical procedurePhoto05:07 PM • 12170 views
Publications
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 31252 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 51932 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 53670 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
Exclusive
October 23, 10:30 AM • 47867 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 53925 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Ihor Terekhov
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
alyona alyona underwent stomach-reduction surgery and explained why she decided to undergo the surgical procedurePhoto05:07 PM • 12212 views
Drake celebrated his 40th birthday with a Backstreet Boys performance and gifts for guestsOctober 24, 03:56 PM • 14705 views
Quentin Tarantino showed the first 17 minutes of the sequel to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”VideoOctober 24, 01:31 PM • 21441 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger competed with his son in carving pumpkins for HalloweenPhotoOctober 24, 10:41 AM • 27543 views
Japan introduces historic changes for its 1,500-year-old imperial monarchy October 24, 09:10 AM • 28443 views
Actual
Starlink
Social network
Kh-101
Nord Stream 2
The New York Times

U.S. congressmen urged Hegseth to expand Ukraine’s access to Starshield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

A bipartisan group of lawmakers asked Pete Hegseth to expand Starshield capabilities for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, particularly during operations in Russia. They warned that restricting the service would strengthen Russia’s position.

U.S. congressmen urged Hegseth to expand Ukraine’s access to Starshield

A group of lawmakers from both parties in the U.S. Congress has called on the country’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to provide the Ukrainian military with broader access to Starshield. UNN reports this, citing a letter from the congressmen addressed to the head of the White House.

Details

The document states that the Starshield system should provide communications for the Armed Forces of Ukraine during military operations "even on Russian territory."

Ukrainian forces depend on these services for command and control, the exchange of intelligence, combat communications, and the operation of unmanned systems. Any degradation in service, including reduced connection speeds, limited geographic coverage, or disruptions in access, undermines Ukraine’s military effectiveness and gives Russian forces an operational advantage that will prolong the conflict and put more civilians at risk

— the appeal states.

The congressmen emphasize that decisions regarding the availability, coverage, and effectiveness of the services "should not be left solely to the discretion of a private provider when they have direct consequences for Ukraine’s ability to defend itself."

Reminder

American billionaire Elon Musk stated that the Ukrainian military had violated the terms of use of Starlink satellite communications by using it for drone strikes.

Ukraine physically cannot use Starlink for long-range strikes — “Flash” responds to Musk24.10.26, 23:34 • 10380 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineNews of the World
Starlink