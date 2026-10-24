American billionaire Elon Musk is unaware of the restrictions on Starlink operations in Ukraine. This was stated by Presidential Adviser Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, starting in the winter of 2026, all Starlink terminals over the territory of Ukraine (including the occupied territories) will have a movement-speed restriction of 70–90 km/h.

Starlink does not work over the territory of Russia. Thus, we physically cannot use commercial Starlink for deep strikes and middle strikes - "Flash" pointed out.

Let us remind you

American billionaire Elon Musk stated that Ukrainian military personnel had violated the terms of use of Starlink satellite communications by using it for drone strikes.

Starlink and Starshield operations in Ukraine have been restored to their previous speed level - Zelenskyy