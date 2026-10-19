Starshield's 160 km/h speed limit hampers the fight against jet-powered "Shaheds" — "Flash"

The speed restriction for Starlink in the Starshield package has not been lifted; it stands at 160 km/h. This was reported by Presidential Adviser on the Development of Defense Technology Areas Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, this restriction prevents Ukrainian jet interceptors from defending the country against jet-powered "Shaheds."

Now we know about a new problem. Our helicopters shoot down a significant number of conventional "Shaheds." Helicopters fly faster than 160 km/h. The Starshield speed restriction has affected an important information transmission channel to combat helicopters - Beskrestnov noted.

He added that it was "very difficult for him to accept that one sudden step by the partners is destroying a significant part of our defense."

"I believe this is a misunderstanding and that it will be resolved," "Flash" concluded.

Reminder

Last week the Ministry of Defense announced improved Starlink performance while moving at up to 160 km/h. Ukraine is negotiating with SpaceX for stable service.

Starlink restrictions could deprive of one of the few chances to defend against jet-powered "Shaheds" - "Flash"