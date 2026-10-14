Starlink restrictions could deprive of one of the few chances to defend against jet-powered "Shaheds" - "Flash"

$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
10:00 AM • 1946 views
For drones and missiles: EU has allocated another €2.86 billion in defense assistance to Ukraine
09:20 AM • 7018 views
The number of people killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to fivePhoto
08:03 AM • 14130 views
Russia attacked all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants — Koretskyi
07:48 AM • 17528 views
Operation "Vivaldi": The Third Army Corps announced the liberation of another 101 km²
06:24 AM • 23535 views
Zelenskyy's adviser confirmed that Starlink restrictions were imposed this night
06:00 AM • 23121 views
Zelenskyy: Russia attacked with 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 drones; energy infrastructure was targeted
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 36596 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
05:00 AM • 22358 views
The NBU raised the official exchange rate of the dollar to an all-time high
October 14, 04:14 AM • 17751 views
The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to threeVideo
October 13, 08:48 PM • 36658 views
The Russians struck Kyiv’s CHPP-4 with a ballistic missile; there was no warning from the partners, Zelenskyy said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
4.3m/s
65%
757mm
Popular news
Artificial intelligence is beginning to argue with humans - mediaOctober 14, 01:25 AM • 10773 views
Occupiers block the legal sale of fish in the Zaporizhzhia region — CNSOctober 14, 01:56 AM • 28575 views
Britain will accelerate the delivery of LMM missiles to Ukraine and is preparing sanctions against the Russian FederationOctober 14, 02:27 AM • 20529 views
Global smartphone shipments have plummeted to their lowest level in 14 years05:42 AM • 21809 views
Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that it is violating Trump’s "energy truce" 06:25 AM • 6976 views
Publications
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 36604 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 53798 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortageOctober 13, 06:29 PM • 73261 views
Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can doOctober 13, 04:35 PM • 66313 views
How to prepare your body for winter: a dietitian explains what to change in your diet in autumn
Exclusive
October 13, 03:39 PM • 64237 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Pope Leo XIV
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Great Britain
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Global smartphone shipments have plummeted to their lowest level in 14 years05:42 AM • 22277 views
"We lost our little daughter" — Iryna Fedyshyn's husband spoke about the family tragedyVideoOctober 13, 06:56 PM • 38145 views
The comedian from “League of Laughter,” Oleksandr “Venya” Venedchuk, has diedVideoOctober 13, 05:36 PM • 39551 views
Pre-orders for the shooter METRO 2039 have started — how much money should you set aside?October 13, 04:17 PM • 34337 views
The women's FC “Richmond” from the series “Ted Lasso” will appear in EA FC 27 — EA will renew its partnership with Warner Bros.VideoOctober 13, 02:41 PM • 37993 views
Actual
Starlink
Shahed-136
Heating
9K720 Iskander
S-400 missile system

Starlink restrictions could deprive of one of the few chances to defend against jet-powered "Shaheds" - "Flash"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1208 views

SpaceX restrictions on Starlink terminals could make it more difficult to counter jet-powered "Shaheds," Serhii Beskrestnov said.

Starlink restrictions could deprive of one of the few chances to defend against jet-powered "Shaheds" - "Flash"

Starlink, restrictions on whose operation have been recorded in Ukraine, is used in the most effective solution for protection against jet-powered "Shaheds." And "in fact, through their actions, our partners are depriving us of one of the few chances to defend ourselves" against such drones. Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, adviser to the President of Ukraine on the development of defense technology areas, stated this on Telegram on October 14, UNN writes.

Everyone is writing that the restrictions on "Starlink" have affected long-range missions and frontline logistics, but there is another major problem for us. "Starlink" is being used in the most effective solution currently available (interceptors) to protect our skies from jet-powered "Shaheds." In fact, through their actions, our partners are depriving us of one of the few chances to protect the country from jet-powered "Shaheds"

- Beskrestnov wrote.

Update

Earlier, on October 14, Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, adviser to the President of Ukraine on the development of defense technology areas, confirmed that this night, SpaceX had introduced restrictions on the operating speed of Starlink terminals while they were moving.

Before that, on October 14, former adviser to the Minister of Defense Serhii Sternenko reported that the operation of Starlink terminals had been restricted that night. Later, Sternenko reported messages about the tightening of the restrictions.

Poland’s Foreign Minister addressed Musk following reports of restrictions on Starlink for Ukraine14.10.26, 12:00 • 2438 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Starlink
SpaceX
Ukraine