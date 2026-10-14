Starlink restrictions could deprive of one of the few chances to defend against jet-powered "Shaheds" - "Flash"

Starlink, restrictions on whose operation have been recorded in Ukraine, is used in the most effective solution for protection against jet-powered "Shaheds." And "in fact, through their actions, our partners are depriving us of one of the few chances to defend ourselves" against such drones. Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, adviser to the President of Ukraine on the development of defense technology areas, stated this on Telegram on October 14, UNN writes.

Everyone is writing that the restrictions on "Starlink" have affected long-range missions and frontline logistics, but there is another major problem for us. "Starlink" is being used in the most effective solution currently available (interceptors) to protect our skies from jet-powered "Shaheds." In fact, through their actions, our partners are depriving us of one of the few chances to protect the country from jet-powered "Shaheds" - Beskrestnov wrote.

Update

Earlier, on October 14, Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, adviser to the President of Ukraine on the development of defense technology areas, confirmed that this night, SpaceX had introduced restrictions on the operating speed of Starlink terminals while they were moving.

Before that, on October 14, former adviser to the Minister of Defense Serhii Sternenko reported that the operation of Starlink terminals had been restricted that night. Later, Sternenko reported messages about the tightening of the restrictions.

Poland’s Foreign Minister addressed Musk following reports of restrictions on Starlink for Ukraine