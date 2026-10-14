Poland’s Foreign Minister addressed Musk following reports of restrictions on Starlink for Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski addressed SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on October 14, following reports of restrictions on Starlink in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Hey, Elon Musk, man, are you playing politics with your products again? As your European customers, we are watching you - Sikorski wrote on X.

Update

Earlier, on October 14, Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, an adviser to the President of Ukraine on the development of defense technology areas, confirmed that that night SpaceX had introduced speed restrictions on Starlink terminals while they were moving.

Before that, on October 14, former adviser to the Minister of Defense Serhii Sternenko reported that the operation of Starlink terminals had been restricted that night. Later, Sternenko reported on messages about tightened restrictions.