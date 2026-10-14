Poland’s Foreign Minister addressed Musk following reports of restrictions on Starlink for Ukraine

$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
08:03 AM • 6942 views
Russia attacked all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants — Koretskyi
07:48 AM • 12522 views
Operation "Vivaldi": The Third Army Corps announced the liberation of another 101 km²
06:24 AM • 19767 views
Zelenskyy's adviser confirmed that Starlink restrictions were imposed this night
06:00 AM • 19748 views
Zelenskyy: Russia attacked with 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 drones; energy infrastructure was targeted
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 30654 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
05:00 AM • 20965 views
The NBU raised the official exchange rate of the dollar to an all-time high
04:14 AM • 16981 views
The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to threeVideo
October 13, 08:48 PM • 36324 views
The Russians struck Kyiv’s CHPP-4 with a ballistic missile; there was no warning from the partners, Zelenskyy said
October 13, 08:23 PM • 34226 views
Ballistic attack on Kyiv: a missile struck a nine-story building
October 13, 08:09 PM • 27661 views
Russia is considering a direct war with Europe by 2045 among the possible scenarios — intelligence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
4.4m/s
73%
757mm
Popular news
The enemy destroyed Epicentr's last major logistics center in KhmelnytskyiPhotoOctober 13, 11:21 PM • 26739 views
A nighttime attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of two people and injured more than 20VideoOctober 13, 11:52 PM • 44947 views
Occupiers block the legal sale of fish in the Zaporizhzhia region — CNSOctober 14, 01:56 AM • 24953 views
Britain will accelerate the delivery of LMM missiles to Ukraine and is preparing sanctions against the Russian FederationOctober 14, 02:27 AM • 16934 views
Global smartphone shipments have plummeted to their lowest level in 14 years05:42 AM • 15506 views
Publications
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 30674 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 49593 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortageOctober 13, 06:29 PM • 69331 views
Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can doOctober 13, 04:35 PM • 62235 views
How to prepare your body for winter: a dietitian explains what to change in your diet in autumn
Exclusive
October 13, 03:39 PM • 60384 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Charles III
Andriy Biletsky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Great Britain
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Global smartphone shipments have plummeted to their lowest level in 14 years05:42 AM • 15752 views
"We lost our little daughter" — Iryna Fedyshyn's husband spoke about the family tragedyVideoOctober 13, 06:56 PM • 35511 views
The comedian from “League of Laughter,” Oleksandr “Venya” Venedchuk, has diedVideoOctober 13, 05:36 PM • 37060 views
Pre-orders for the shooter METRO 2039 have started — how much money should you set aside?October 13, 04:17 PM • 31955 views
The women's FC “Richmond” from the series “Ted Lasso” will appear in EA FC 27 — EA will renew its partnership with Warner Bros.VideoOctober 13, 02:41 PM • 35671 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
Shahed-136
Technology
9K720 Iskander

Poland’s Foreign Minister addressed Musk following reports of restrictions on Starlink for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski addressed Elon Musk over restrictions on Starlink for Ukraine. The speed limitations were confirmed by an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Poland’s Foreign Minister addressed Musk following reports of restrictions on Starlink for Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski addressed SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on October 14, following reports of restrictions on Starlink in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Hey, Elon Musk, man, are you playing politics with your products again? As your European customers, we are watching you

- Sikorski wrote on X.

Update

Earlier, on October 14, Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, an adviser to the President of Ukraine on the development of defense technology areas, confirmed that that night SpaceX had introduced speed restrictions on Starlink terminals while they were moving.

Before that, on October 14, former adviser to the Minister of Defense Serhii Sternenko reported that the operation of Starlink terminals had been restricted that night. Later, Sternenko reported on messages about tightened restrictions.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
Starlink
SpaceX
Elon Musk
Ukraine