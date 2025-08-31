Trump to meet Zelensky on September 4 in Paris - Financial Times

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will hold a new meeting in September to discuss detailed plans for international security guarantees for Ukraine. This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a comment to Financial Times, as reported by UNN.

Details

Last month in Washington, Zelenskyy and Trump held multilateral talks for the first time after a long pause, together with European leaders. The next round of negotiations will take place on September 4 in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. Among the participants are German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Ursula von der Leyen.

Recall

The US warned Russia about possible sanctions if the Kremlin does not move towards peace with Ukraine. This was stated at a UN Security Council meeting, where the importance of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy was emphasized.

The Kremlin, in turn, claims that Europe is hindering peace efforts regarding Ukraine, which, in their opinion, are being coordinated between Putin and Trump.

Trump himself is considering abandoning diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine and Russia. The White House is disappointed by the lack of progress and the position of European leaders.

In addition, he considers a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy unlikely and compared the situation to children on a playground who first fight and then rejoice when they stop.

"Putin will wriggle out again, that's his number one sport" - Zelenskyy on the deadline for Russia